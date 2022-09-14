Mehul Reuben Das

AMD and their Ryzen series of processors may be a fan favourite among enthusiasts and PC builders, but there is a very good reason why Intel still dominates a large section of the PC market, especially when it comes to laptops and gaming rigs.

When AMD announced the Ryzen 7000 series of desktop CPUs, it seemed that Intel would really need to step up their game if they want to get back the market share they lost to AMD over the last couple of years.

With their 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs, it seems that Intel is planning to do just that. The new generation of processors will be launched sometime this year. However, details of the upcoming processors have already started leaking, and it indicates that the new generation is taking some mighty leaps. In fact, it seems that Intel is planning to break the world record of the fastest desktop CPU, yet again.

According to the leaks from tipsters based in Israel, a country where Intel has one of its major development and manufacturing centre, the new Raptor Lake desktop processor will be 15% faster at single-threaded workloads. Furthermore, it will be up to 41% faster at multi-threaded workloads than the Alder Lake.

What’s more, the Raptor Lake series will have the first CPU from Intel to have a 6 GHz stock clock speed. According to the company, the chipset that they have used can easily break the world’s record with 8GHz clock speed, with some very easy overclocking, provided they can cool the CPU adequately.

Intel will need to find 700Mhz more if it wants to break the world record, which, on a CPU like the upcoming top SKU of the Intel i9 13th Gen processor, should be manageable.

In comparison, the recently launched Ryzen 7000 series has a top clock speed of 5.7GHz at max turbo. As impressive as that is, Intel will surely be going all in when marketing their 6GHz standard for the 13th Gen Raptor Lake series.

Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake uses the 10 nm manufacturing process, so it will be interesting to see what sort of power consumption and heat output we will be looking at.

The Raptor Lake CPUs will have up to 24 cores and 32 threads. The cores will consist of up to 8 performance cores, and up to 16 efficiency cores, depending on the SKU. The desktop series will consist of the Raptor Lake-S series with 65W-125W processors, whereas the laptop series will stand with the Raptor-P moniker and a power range of 15W-45W. They will also have support for PCIe 5.0 M.2 SSDs and dual-channel or up to 4 DIMMs of DDR5-5600 memory.