FP Staff

AMD has revealed their upcoming Ryzen 7000 series of desktop CPUs. The new generation of AMD processors will be based on the new Zen 4 architecture and will come in a whole new socket platform called the AM5. AMD claims that the new Ryzen 7000 CPUs bring significant improvement in performance over the previous generation Ryzen 5000 series.

The Ryzen 7000 will be also introducing cutting-edge features like DDR5 and PCIe Gen 5 on the AMD side.

The four CPUs that will be available from September 27 are the 7950X, the 7900X, the 7700X, and the 7600X. These have similar core and thread counts as the initial wave of Ryzen 5000 releases with mostly similar prices as the Ryzen 5000, except in the case of Ryzen 9 7950X, where the price has dropped slightly compared to last year’s 5950X.

This is mainly due to the fact that going back a generation, AMD’s 5950X did not sell that well, mainly due to the price hike it came with over the 3950X. With the 5950X, AMD had the most expensive desktop CPU on the market before Intel came along with the i9-12900KS.

The top-of-the-line processor here is the Ryzen 9 7950X with its 16-core, 32-thread processor capable of boosting up to 5.7GHz and with a 4.2GHz base clock. It features 80MB of total cache capacity and has a TDP of 170W.

Next up is the Ryzen 9 7900X with its 12-core, 24-threads, a boost clock of 5.6GHz and a base clock of 4.7GHz. It has 76MB of total cache and a TDP of 170W. It’s priced at $549, which is the same as the launch price of the 5900X.

The third CPU in the range is the Ryzen 7 7700X with its 8-core, 16-threads. It has a boost clock of 5.4GHz and a base clock of 4.5GHz. It has 40MB of total cache capacity and a TDP of 105W. It’s priced at $399, $50 less than the launch price of the 5800X.

Finally, the entry point into the Ryzen 7000 series, at least for now, is the Ryzen 5 7600X. It features 6-cores, 12-threads and has a boost clock of up to 5.3GHz and base clock of 4.7GHz. It has 38MB total cache capacity and 105W TDP. It’s priced at $299, same as the 5600X launch price.

All four processors also include an integrated Radeon Graphics with 2 graphics cores.

The new Ryzen 7000 processors are based on AMD’s new AM5 platform. This new platform starts off with a new socket design with a 1718 pin LGA socket, and will be compatible with CPU coolers designed for AM4.

We also have two new chipsets, the X670 and the B650, and an Extreme version of each of them, which offer more connectivity features.

The new platform will support both DDR5 memory as well as PCI Express 5.0. However, unlike Intel there will be no DDR4 memory support on the AM5 platform.

As for performance upgrades, the Ryzen 7000 series is based on the new Zen 4 architecture, which is based on TSMC’s latest 5nm process. Zen 4 promises 13 per cent average IPC improvement over the previous generation Zen 3, with clock speeds up to 5.7GHz and up to 29 per cent total single thread gain.

This has also led to significant improvements in efficiency. AMD is promising 62% lower power consumption for the same performance and 49% more performance for the same power versus the Ryzen 5000 series. AMD also claims up to 47% more efficiency compared to Alder Lake.