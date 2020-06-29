FP Trending

Instagram is apparently working on a new 'Voice Note' feature that allows users to keep track of what is being said on a video in the Threads app. The feature was reported by the developer and tipster Alessandro Paluzzi on Twitter.

"Instagram is working on a new feature for the Threads app: video note. This feature will turn the audio of the video into live captions that will be shown in time with the recording," Paluzzi posted.

#Instagram is working on a new feature for the Threads app: video note 👀

This feature will turn the audio of the video into live captions that will be shown in time with the recording. pic.twitter.com/OxQrdIF7lH — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) June 24, 2020

The ‘Video Note’ feature may prove helpful to those with hearing disabilities.

Instagram launched the Threads app in October 2019. The app allows users to quickly share text, photos, and videos with “close friends” list. It also invites constant, passive sharing of location, status and other intimate data.

Threads have three core components, camera, inbox and status screen. The inbox mirrors direct messages on Instagram but is limited to close friends while the status screen allows users to create a status and then tell Instagram how long to keep it visible.

Twitter too recently started rolling out audio tweets on iOS. “Sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter — your very own voice,” Twitter’s Maya Patterson and Rémy Bourgoin posted on the company's blog.

According to the blog, users have to open the Tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths. Users will see the profile photo with the record button at the bottom. They need to tap it to record their voice.