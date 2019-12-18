Wednesday, December 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram's new Layout feature for Stories will let you post up to six images at the same time

The feature is already rolling out and should be available to all users towards the end of this week latest.


tech2 News StaffDec 18, 2019 08:15:30 IST

For a while, Instagram has been rumored to be working on a new layout format for Stories. Today, the company CEO Adam Mosseri has officially announced the feature's rollout.

Instagrams new Layout feature for Stories will let you post up to six images at the same time

Instagram's new layout feature

In a tweet, Mosseri has announced a new feature called Layout for Instagram Stories, which will let you post multiple images in a story in a grid format. Mosseri posted a four grid layout story to announce the feature.

Mosseri's tweet image also confirms that you will be able to use filters on the images clicked for the layout feature.

Another tweet by Instagram shows that you will have multiple choices of layouts to pick from. From two grid image layout to up to six image grid layout. Which basically means, with layout, you will be able to post up to six images in a story in a layout format.

Until now, the only way to post multiple images in a single story was by using third-party apps.

The feature is already rolling out and should be available to all users towards the end of this week latest.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram Stories' new feature called Shoutout will make posting throwbacks easier

Dec 11, 2019
Instagram Stories' new feature called Shoutout will make posting throwbacks easier
Instagram may soon rollout a new Layout mode in Stories to add multiple images, videos

Instagram

Instagram may soon rollout a new Layout mode in Stories to add multiple images, videos

Dec 10, 2019
Instagram finally requires a user to be at least 13-year-old to create an account on the platform

Instagram

Instagram finally requires a user to be at least 13-year-old to create an account on the platform

Dec 05, 2019
Instagram to making alliances with fact-checkers to fight off misinformation

Instagram

Instagram to making alliances with fact-checkers to fight off misinformation

Dec 17, 2019
Instagram will now tell you if your captions may be considered offensive

Instagram

Instagram will now tell you if your captions may be considered offensive

Dec 17, 2019
Twitter should intensify verification process to only allow real people, says Parliamentary Committee of Women

Twitter

Twitter should intensify verification process to only allow real people, says Parliamentary Committee of Women

Dec 06, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019