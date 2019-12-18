tech2 News Staff

For a while, Instagram has been rumored to be working on a new layout format for Stories. Today, the company CEO Adam Mosseri has officially announced the feature's rollout.

In a tweet, Mosseri has announced a new feature called Layout for Instagram Stories, which will let you post multiple images in a story in a grid format. Mosseri posted a four grid layout story to announce the feature.

As of today Layout is now a format in the main Instagram camera, check it out! pic.twitter.com/zCJ8pvpIrO — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 17, 2019

Mosseri's tweet image also confirms that you will be able to use filters on the images clicked for the layout feature.

Another tweet by Instagram shows that you will have multiple choices of layouts to pick from. From two grid image layout to up to six image grid layout. Which basically means, with layout, you will be able to post up to six images in a story in a layout format.

Strike a pose. And another pose. And then another. 📸 With Layout, you can now capture and share multiple photos in your story — a new, creative way to express yourself. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/j02aYOjsoO — Instagram (@instagram) December 17, 2019

Until now, the only way to post multiple images in a single story was by using third-party apps.

The feature is already rolling out and should be available to all users towards the end of this week latest.

