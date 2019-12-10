Tuesday, December 10, 2019Back to
Instagram may soon rollout a new Layout mode in Stories to add multiple images, videos

Instagram will reportedly soon launch a new Layout mode in Stories with options for six different grid layouts.


tech2 News StaffDec 10, 2019 18:08:25 IST

In line with a report by Jane Manchun Wong in August this year, a brand new one by Matt Navarra reveals that Instagram may soon rollout new grid layouts for Stories.

Image: Pixabay

Navarra has shared a 35-second video recording on his Twitter account, which reveals a new 'Layout' mode in Instagram Stories. Per the video he has shared, there will be six grid layouts, from which you can choose if you want a layout of two, three, four or six files. The video also shows options with grids placed vertically and horizontally to choose from.

Per the tweet, the Layout mode will allow users to add both images and videos into the grid. The feature will also let you click an image or record a video for each of the sections via the Instagram camera.

Currently, to add multiple videos or images in one post on Stories, users have to use third-party apps for it.

Further, this feature was shared with Navarra by a user called Satyam Sinha. This means that Instagram may be testing the feature with a select number of users in India as well, and may rollout the feature to the stable version of the app soon.

Last week, finally rolled out 13+ age checkup. Instagram said that it will now require birthdates from all new users, expanding the audience for ads for alcohol and other age-restricted products while offering new safety measures for younger users.

