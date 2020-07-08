FP Trending

Instagram has introduced its pinned comment feature that allows users to pin three comments to the top of their feed posts and better manage the conversation.

The social media giant informed on Tuesday it is “rolling out pinned comments everywhere.”

Today we’re rolling out pinned comments everywhere. 📌 That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation. pic.twitter.com/iPCMJVLxMh — Instagram (@instagram) July 7, 2020



According to CNet, the company tested the feature with a select group of users in May.

Instagram users will have to swipe right on a comment to make pushpin icon appear on the far left of reporting, deleting, and replying options. The pinned comments will help popular celebrities, businesses and creators on Instagram better manage their profiles.

Facebook-owned Instagram has worked on tools in the last few years for combating harassment, abuse, and misinformation. The app’s comment moderation has also improved significantly as Instagram uses artificial intelligence to automatically block offensive comments.

The photo and video sharing app deploys the same tools to warn users before they post potentially offensive or harmful captions.

Instagram in May rolled out new tools to crack down on online bullying and harassment, reported. The tools also included a feature that lets people delete multiple negative comments at once.

The company also revealed that from October to March it took action against three million pieces of content for bullying and harassment.

iPhone users can delete comments by tapping on it and clicking on the three gray dots in the top right corner and select Manage Comments.

On the other hand, on Android, the feature can be accessed by pressing and holding on a comment, tapping the dotted icon, and selecting Block or Restrict.