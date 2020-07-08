Wednesday, July 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram's new feature will now let you pin up to three comments per post

The pinned comments will help popular celebrities, businesses and creators on Instagram better manage their profiles.


FP TrendingJul 08, 2020 17:34:59 IST

Instagram has introduced its pinned comment feature that allows users to pin three comments to the top of their feed posts and better manage the conversation.

The social media giant informed on Tuesday it is “rolling out pinned comments everywhere.”

(Also read: Instagram starts testing Reels in India, a feature dedicated for short-form videos, following TikTok's ban)

 

Instagrams new feature will now let you pin up to three comments per post

Instagram now lets you pin comments. Image: Instagram


According to CNetthe company tested the feature with a select group of users in May.

Instagram users will have to swipe right on a comment to make pushpin icon appear on the far left of reporting, deleting, and replying options. The pinned comments will help popular celebrities, businesses and creators on Instagram better manage their profiles.

Facebook-owned Instagram has worked on tools in the last few years for combating harassment, abuse, and misinformation. The app’s comment moderation has also improved significantly as Instagram uses artificial intelligence to automatically block offensive comments.

The photo and video sharing app deploys the same tools to warn users before they post potentially offensive or harmful captions.

Instagram in May rolled out new tools to crack down on online bullying and harassment, reportedThe tools also included a feature that lets people delete multiple negative comments at once.

The company also revealed that from October to March it took action against three million pieces of content for bullying and harassment.

iPhone users can delete comments by tapping on it and clicking on the three gray dots in the top right corner and select Manage Comments.

On the other hand, on Android, the feature can be accessed by pressing and holding on a comment, tapping the dotted icon, and selecting Block or Restrict.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram Reels

Instagram is reportedly testing a TikTok-like feature called Reels in India

Jul 06, 2020
Instagram is reportedly testing a TikTok-like feature called Reels in India
Facebook to notify users if they are posting something that is more than 90 days old

Facebook

Facebook to notify users if they are posting something that is more than 90 days old

Jun 26, 2020
US Senate committee approves anti-child porn bill after addressing Google, Facebook encryption concerns

Social media

US Senate committee approves anti-child porn bill after addressing Google, Facebook encryption concerns

Jul 03, 2020
Facebook, Instagram to remind users to wear masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

Facebook

Facebook, Instagram to remind users to wear masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jul 03, 2020
Instagram starts testing Reels in India, a feature dedicated for short-form videos, following TikTok's ban

Instagram Reels

Instagram starts testing Reels in India, a feature dedicated for short-form videos, following TikTok's ban

Jul 08, 2020
Instagram's Thread app may soon get a ‘Video Note’ feature that will translate audio in a video to live captions

Instagram Thread

Instagram's Thread app may soon get a ‘Video Note’ feature that will translate audio in a video to live captions

Jun 29, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020