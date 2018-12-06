Thursday, December 06, 2018 Back to
Instagram feature letting users shop from their feed is coming to India in 2019

By mid-2019, Instagram will have a ‘buy’ button, which will redirect users to the product page.

tech2 News Staff Dec 06, 2018 10:57 AM IST

We all know that Instagram has allowed users to shop via their feeds but that feature is not available in India. The feature is now, reportedly making its way to the country sometime in 2019.

According to a report by Mint, the process of launching the feature in India will begin, first as an affiliate model.

It will let users shop from an image posted by the seller, where you see an indicator — a shopping bag icon that sits on the corner of an image. The post has a 'tap to view products' which opens a pop up next to a product in the image, revealing the price tag and a link to a page where you can directly buy it from. The feature was later adapted in the Instagram stories as well.

Instagram shopping in feed. Image: Instagram app

Instagram shopping in feed. Image: Instagram app

The feature will be launched in two phases. the first one will allow tapping the “buy” button next to an image which will lead the user to the merchant’s web page to complete the purchase. In the second phase, users will apparently able to make the purchase within Instagram itself.

An Instagram spokesperson told the publication that "by the mid of next year, the platform will have a ‘buy’ button, which will redirect users to the product page based on a cost per sale model. Once payments and other aspects are figured out, Instagram will start selling directly.”

According to statistics from October 2018, India ranks second after the US, in the list of leading countries based on the number of Instagram users. Instagram has 71 million users in India. Considering that data, the roll-out of the feature can be a win for many online businesses in India.

Instagram recently, also announced that users will be able to purchase from video posts in their Feed as well. We do not know whether this feature or shopping via stories will release at the same time.

A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


