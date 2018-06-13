After rolling out the Shopping feature to its feed earlier this year, Instagram is now expanding it to Stories.

Up till now, Instagram allowed users to shop via their feeds, and the indicator of the posts that allowed them to do that was a shopping bag icon that would sit on the corner of an image. Or the other option to shop from Stories was if businesses added a link to their story, which led users to a shopping website.

However, now with this new feature being extended to Instagram Stories, users will be able to directly make purchases via Stories, eliminating the extra step of heading to another website. You will soon start to see the same shopping bag sticker on Stories now.

Instagram announced in a new blog post, “From Adidas and Aritzia to Louis Vuitton, people have been able to shop from their favourite brands around the world, and now you can shop these businesses in Instagram Stories.”

Simultaneously, Instagram also revealed in the blog that its daily users of Stories feature has now gone up to 300 million per day.

Apparently, shopping is one of the dominant ways Instagram is being used lately. In the blog, the platform quotes a recent survey, which revealed that Instagrammers say that “they often watch stories to stay in-the-know with brands they’re interested in, get an insider view of products they like, and find out about new products that are relevant to them.”

As of now, the new feature is limited to select brands, but Instagram promises compatibility with more brand accounts coming soon.