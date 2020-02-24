tech2 News Staff

Instagram is reportedly testing a feature for Android users that will allow them to go to a user profile and choose to remove them from their follower list.

Coder Jane Manchun Wong recently spotted the feature in the backend of an Instagram app on Android.

The feature has existed on iOS for a while now, and Wong's tweet suggests that it might come to Android as well. Instagram, however, hasn't confirmed yet if and when the feature will be out.

Instagram is working on the ability to remove followers on their profiles pic.twitter.com/VGBxO0oA1H — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 22, 2020

The feature essentially streamlines the process of removing a follower from your list. You can simply go to a user's profile, and tap on the verticle ellipses on the top right to see a new option to 'Remove Follower'. Currently, to remove a follower you either have to go to your own followers' list, search the specific follower, and remove them from the list, or block the follower and then unblock them.

Separately, Instagram recently also launched a feature that will let you see which "accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least". All you need to do is go to the "following" tab, you will see two categories: 'most seen in feed' and 'least interacted with.'

