tech2 News Staff

If you want to cleanse your Instagram feed of the people you barely speak to and whose lame feed you usually just ignore, this Instagram update might just bring a smile to your weary face. Instagram will now organise your friend list in such a way that you can easily chop off .

As per today's announcement, you can now see which "accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least". All you need to do is go to the "following" tab, you will see two categories: 'most seen in feed' and 'least interacted with.'

Want to see which Instagram accounts show up in your feed the most and who you interact with the least? Now you can! Just tap “Following” and manage your list from there. pic.twitter.com/eKFOBCdutr — Instagram (@instagram) February 6, 2020



Now that you can clearly see both the categories, you can now streamline your feed as per your convenience. This will help you avoid the hassle of manually sorting out your friend list and straining your eyes.

In simple words, the "Following" tab will now help you "unfollow" boring people from your Instagram!

But what sparked the idea behind it?

As per a report by TechCrunch, an Instagram spokesperson said, "Instagram is really about bringing you closer to the people and things you care about — but we know that over time, your interests and relationships can evolve and change." According to him, they want to make it easier for users to follow accounts that best represent their interests.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.