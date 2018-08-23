After introducing the “You are all caught up” feature, Instagram is coming up with another feature which will make sure that you continue engaging with the app.

As per the blog post, the recommendations features will be tested in the coming days. Based on user activity, the app will give you recommendations such as the people you follow, photos, and videos that a user likes.

After you have seen all the posts, Instagram will give you a “Recommended For You” message, in the end. This includes a few of your previous posts and below it sits a “View past posts” button that lets you see more of these. This feature will also give you recommendations of people you would like to follow based on your interests.

Instagram says that the motive behind this feature is to make the experience personal by showing posts or connecting with people with whom you share similar interests. A great effort.

But clearly, it looks as if Instagram is steering away from the cause of digital well being, which is why they had introduced the “you are all caught up” feature; and is now giving you recommendations, which is technically a reason to stay hooked.