Instagram to let users share the Instagram stories to other apps with 'share to' feature

tech2 News StaffJul 03, 2019 11:29:27 IST

Instagram, a photo-driven social media app, is quite popular among the youth. The company has made sure to bring new features every now and then to keep the users hooked to the app. Sharing a lot of images and videos is what keeps the app interesting. If you are a big social media fan and like to share moments from your life there frequently, you will understand that it is quite uncomfortable when you have to upload the same thing over and over again to share it on different platforms. Looks like Instagram has taken the charge to change it by introducing a new "Share to" feature.

According to the social media analyst, Matt Navarra's recent tweet, Instagram will soon let users share their Instagram stories on different apps. According to the tweet, along with the options like add to the story, highlights and share on Facebook, one more option will be added with the name, "Share to". It is being expected that it will let users share their stories to different apps but which apps—it is still not clear.

Another new feature added to the Instagram story is the sticker called "Join Chat" where users can invite your followers to start a conversation and they can simply tap and get started just like the "Question" sticker.

