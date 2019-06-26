Priya Singh

Instagram is all about capturing the moment and sharing it with your friends and family. It is the new hub that is getting major traffic from youth these days and since it is quite a video and image-driven platform, users would want to download the videos or images to hold on to them for long. Instagram has provided an option to bookmark a video or any picture that you like but the limitation here is that users cannot access these saved images or videos if they do not have internet access.

(Also Read: How to get your Instagram account verified)

Although, there is no option of downloading a particular video or image given by Instagram we have a few free apps that you can use to download the videos to your device.

How to download Instagram videos on an Android device

Step 1: Download and install the "Video Downloader for Instagram" app from Playstore on your Android smartphone

Step 2: Now go to your Instagram app and find a video that you want to download

Step 3: Tap on the three dots "..." on the right side of the video at the top

Step 4: Choose "Copy link" and go back to the Video Downloader for Instagram app

Step 5: As soon as you open the app, paste the copied link at the provided blank space, the video is now downloaded on your device

Step 6: You can also repost the video by going to the "Repost" option and then choosing from "Feed" and "Stories" as per your wish

How to download Instagram videos on iOS devices

Step 1: Download "Regrammer" free app on your device

Step 2: Go to the Instagram video that you want to download

Step 3: Now copy the URL by tapping on the three dots "..." on the top right corner of the video

Step 4: Go to Regrammer and paste the link and hit "Preview". The video is now downloaded to your device

Step 5: You can repost the video on Instagram as a post or story as per your convenience by going to "Repost" option provided at the bottom