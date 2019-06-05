tech2 News Staff

Since social media is one of the best platforms to reach a wide audience base for any sort of promotion, Facebook has decided to make things better for the advertisers. Facebook's Instagram is now getting some tweaks so that the advertisers can get more traction from the users.

The brands will now be able to share promotional posts from the influencers that they have tied up with. In simple words, now the reach of promotional posts that were earlier limited to the followers of the influencers will now be increased as the brands can share those posts. These posts can be of any service or product.

If we speak about how will this will affect the daily feed of normal Instagram users? The users will now encounter posts from influencers that they do not follow—all thanks to the brands that you all religiously follow. As usual, you will be able to see "Paid partnership with" message below all these posts and "sponsored" above the post. This will be applied to the feed in the next few weeks and in the story in the coming months.

"Promoting content directly from an influencer’s handle inherently gives the post more authenticity than coming from a brand handle, and we’re seeing significantly higher engagement rates using this strategy." said Liat Weingarten, VP of Brand Communications, Old Navy in a statement.

