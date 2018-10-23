TL;DR — YouTube and Netflix are at the top of the online attention chain for teens. According to a new survey by Piper Jaffray, teens watch more than twice as much Netflix as cable TV in the US.

In the half-yearly report of Taking Stock with Teens Survey, it was revealed that on average, teens said they use Netflix for 38 percent of their daily video consumption. That percentage has barely dropped from 39 percent as recorded in April 2018.

YouTube, on the other hand, is the second most preferred platform among the US teens, and it is only gaining popularity among them. YouTube has steadily increased in teen viewing percentage since 2015, rising from 21.4 percent to 33.1 percent.

The cable TV, however, was the only platform to lose significant ground. The platform continued its decline, falling to 16.4 percent of time spent, down from 19.5 percent April 2018, and from 29.5 percent in 2015. This means that since 2015, cable's share of the daily video watching of teens has been nearly cut in half.

Rest of their time is spent on platforms like Hulu (5 percent), Amazon Prime (3 percent), and ‘other streaming’ (5 percent) services.

But what about the rest of the time?

Well, as much as 83 percent of the teens who were surveyed claimed that they owned the latest generation console such as the Microsoft Xbox One or Sony PlayStation 4 or planned to buy one. Spending on video games has also increased, from 13 percent of male teen budgets in April 2018 to 14 percent currently.

Wonder when teens have time to read a book, take a shower or eat dinner!