Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 October, 2018 09:39 IST

YouTube, Netflix comprises 70% of an average US teen’s video-watching time: Report

Cable TV has seen a decline since 2015, almost being cut in half in terms of time spent by US teens.

TL;DR — YouTube and Netflix are at the top of the online attention chain for teens. According to a new survey by Piper Jaffray, teens watch more than twice as much Netflix as cable TV in the US.

In the half-yearly report of Taking Stock with Teens Survey, it was revealed that on average, teens said they use Netflix for 38 percent of their daily video consumption. That percentage has barely dropped from 39 percent as recorded in April 2018.

End of the f**king world. Netflix.

End of the f**king world. Netflix.

YouTube, on the other hand, is the second most preferred platform among the US teens, and it is only gaining popularity among them. YouTube has steadily increased in teen viewing percentage since 2015, rising from 21.4 percent to 33.1 percent.

The cable TV, however, was the only platform to lose significant ground. The platform continued its decline, falling to 16.4 percent of time spent, down from 19.5 percent April 2018, and from 29.5 percent in 2015. This means that since 2015, cable's share of the daily video watching of teens has been nearly cut in half.

Credit: Taking Stock with Teens Survey

Credit: Taking Stock with Teens Survey

Rest of their time is spent on platforms like Hulu (5 percent), Amazon Prime (3 percent), and ‘other streaming’ (5 percent) services.

But what about the rest of the time?

Well, as much as 83 percent of the teens who were surveyed claimed that they owned the latest generation console such as the Microsoft Xbox One or Sony PlayStation 4 or planned to buy one. Spending on video games has also increased, from 13 percent of male teen budgets in April 2018 to 14 percent currently.

Wonder when teens have time to read a book, take a shower or eat dinner!

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

PlayStation 4

Sony CEO announces working on an unnamed PlayStation 4 successor: Report

Oct 10, 2018

PlayStation bug

PlayStation 4 bug can brick your system and force you to factory reset it

Oct 14, 2018

YouTube

YouTube suffered a global outage for an hour, servers up and running now

Oct 17, 2018

ConnectTheDots

PIL demands censorship of streaming portals: Petition is based on misogyny, vague definition of obscenity

Oct 10, 2018

NowStreaming

Will Sacred Games season 2 be cancelled by Netflix following harassment allegations against Varun Grover?

Oct 10, 2018

Netflix

Netflix shares soar 11 percent as it racks up 7 million subscribers in Q3 2018

Oct 18, 2018

science

Life on Mars

Mars may have enough Oxygen to sustain subsurface life today, study finds

Oct 23, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018

Biomolecular Tools

Scientists track down cancer immunity genes with new barcoding technology

Oct 22, 2018

Melting Glaciers

China's melting glacier among world's largest freshwater sources, scientists worried

Oct 22, 2018