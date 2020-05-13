FP Trending

Instagram has launched a sticker in stories so that users can support small businesses which are facing challenges in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instagram made this announcement on twitter. It wrote, “Today we’re launching a “Support Small Business” sticker in stories so you can show love to your favorite small businesses.”

Uses will now be able to incorporate a ‘Support Small Business' sticker into their Stories to talk about their favourite small businesses. This new sticker will help increase awareness and visibility for businesses which are trying to get back on track during trying times.

Today we’re launching a “Support Small Business” sticker in stories so you can show love to your favorite small businesses.💓 Use it and your photo or video will be added to a shared story where friends can see which businesses you support. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/D68cAthCtq — Instagram (@instagram) May 11, 2020



The photo-sharing app last month had introduced stickers to help small businesses in the US and Canada.

This allows businesses to reach users by sharing new fundraiser stickers, gift cards, and food orders in their Instagram Stories and on their profiles in the app.

Users see these gift cards or food orders in the app and when they click on them, they will be directed to the website from where they can make purchases.

According to a recent report by TechCrunch, Facebook has also added a local businesses sticker and hashtag to its story feature called #SupportSmallBusiness.

The social media platform introduced a section called ‘Business Nearby’ as well. The feature allows users to see the latest posts from businesses within a certain geographic radius, as well as view their working hours, pickup and deliver options as well as make a booking.