Wednesday, May 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram rolls out sticker to help small businesses during the Coronavirus outbreak

This new sticker will help increase awareness and visibility for businesses that are trying to get back on track during trying times.


FP TrendingMay 13, 2020 10:03:57 IST

Instagram has launched a sticker in stories so that users can support small businesses which are facing challenges in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instagram made this announcement on twitter. It wrote, “Today we’re launching a “Support Small Business” sticker in stories so you can show love to your favorite small businesses.”

Uses will now be able to incorporate a ‘Support Small Business' sticker into their Stories to talk about their favourite small businesses. This new sticker will help increase awareness and visibility for businesses which are trying to get back on track during trying times.

Instagram rolls out sticker to help small businesses during the Coronavirus outbreak

Representational Image.


The photo-sharing app last month had introduced stickers to help small businesses in the US and Canada.

This allows businesses to reach users by sharing new fundraiser stickers, gift cards, and food orders in their Instagram Stories and on their profiles in the app.

Users see these gift cards or food orders in the app and when they click on them, they will be directed to the website from where they can make purchases.

According to a recent report by TechCrunch, Facebook has also added a local businesses sticker and hashtag to its story feature called #SupportSmallBusiness.

The social media platform introduced a section called ‘Business Nearby’ as well. The feature allows users to see the latest posts from businesses within a certain geographic radius, as well as view their working hours, pickup and deliver options as well as make a booking.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

NID declares DAT Prelims 2020 result for bachelor and graduate diploma programmes in design; check result at admissions.nid.edu

May 04, 2020
NID declares DAT Prelims 2020 result for bachelor and graduate diploma programmes in design; check result at admissions.nid.edu
Coronavirus Outbreak: With guidance from govt, RWAs can play a crucial role in deploying community testing, overseeing quarantine across country

InMyOpinion

Coronavirus Outbreak: With guidance from govt, RWAs can play a crucial role in deploying community testing, overseeing quarantine across country

May 08, 2020
Indian Railways to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12 May; online ticket booking will begin at 4 pm today

NewsTracker

Indian Railways to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12 May; online ticket booking will begin at 4 pm today

May 11, 2020
COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: 572 passengers returning from London, Singapore land at Mumbai airport; another flight to reach city later tonight

COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: 572 passengers returning from London, Singapore land at Mumbai airport; another flight to reach city later tonight

May 10, 2020
India needs big stimulus package to mitigate impact of COVID-19; give money to bottom 60%, says Abhijit Banerjee in live chat with Rahul Gandhi

India needs big stimulus package to mitigate impact of COVID-19; give money to bottom 60%, says Abhijit Banerjee in live chat with Rahul Gandhi

May 05, 2020
Over 2 lakh farmers in Maharashtra sit on piles of unsold cotton due to COVID-19 lockdown; stock worth Rs 5,500 crore yet to be procured

Over 2 lakh farmers in Maharashtra sit on piles of unsold cotton due to COVID-19 lockdown; stock worth Rs 5,500 crore yet to be procured

Apr 29, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020