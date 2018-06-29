Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 29 June, 2018 10:42 IST

Instagram rolls out Music button to let you add a background score to your Stories

A music sticker will appear on the Instagram Story with the name of the song and the artist.

Instagram is on a feature rolling out spree when it comes to the parent app. The Facebook-owned platform just rolled out a Music tab for Instagram Stories to add melody to your posts.

The feature is available only in select countries and according to a report by TechCrunch, it is available to iOS users only in six countries. Users in these countries will have to update their Instagram up to version 51. The Android version is expected to receive the feature soon.

To make your dull Stories interesting, you can tap on the Music icon in Instagram Stories. This opens a music library, and here you can select songs depending on popularity, your mood and the genre of your preference.

Instagram brings Music in Stories. Instagram.

Instagram brings Music in Stories. Instagram.

Since it is for Instagram Stories which have a shorter span, the music feature will give you the choice to select a part of a song that would fit your Story. You can also choose the song or a part of it and capture a video accordingly. Therefore, when your friends see your videos they can listen to the music clip as well. A music sticker will appear on the post with the name of the song and the artist.

Instagram also brings Music stickers. Instagram.

Instagram also brings Music stickers. Instagram.

Facebook's recent deal with record labels could have led to such a collaboration. It had struck a deal with major labels including Warner Music Group, Sony and Universal Music.

