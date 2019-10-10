tech2 News Staff

Instagram was down for many users in the morning today, and for many it was still not working perfectly at the time of writing this story.

While the app was down, it did not allow you to open profile pages of many and particularly the ones with a verified account. All you could see was the profile picture of the user along with the "highlights" of the profile if they had any. You could not see the number of followers or posts or "following" as it appeared normally.

What wrong with Instagram, Snapchat was down yesterday and it’s Instagram turn #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/b0dELENufN — Ashley Muirhead⚽️ (@AshzMuir) October 10, 2019

#instagramdown

Nobody:

Me arriving to Twitter to see if anyone else's Instagram is down: pic.twitter.com/C5rJtx2Vlv — TORITO (@VictoriaNero) October 10, 2019

However, besides the app not working too well, we also found that for many users the like counter was missing during this down time of the app. For many, we could not even see their post captions. We know that Instagram has been testing to remove the like counts, but after today, we believe this feature may just be launched in India soon.

Instagram captions, number of likes and comments etc right now : #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/zfAPz5Df8m — thememecasm (@thememecasm) October 10, 2019

We spotted Instagram testing the removal of likes when it was down. You could not see the like counts on posts anymore! And it is not just the like counts, the captions, hashtags and even comments of an Instagram post were also nowhere to be seen.

This is what we are talking about:

Could this have been a glimpse at how Instagram could look very soon? You never know.