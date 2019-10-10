Thursday, October 10, 2019Back to
Instagram down, spotted removing like counts, captions of posts for many users

Instagram was down just for a short period of time this morning and is now working normally.


tech2 News StaffOct 10, 2019 11:33:05 IST

Instagram was down for many users in the morning today, and for many it was still not working perfectly at the time of writing this story.

Instagram

While the app was down, it did not allow you to open profile pages of many and particularly the ones with a verified account. All you could see was the profile picture of the user along with the "highlights" of the profile if they had any. You could not see the number of followers or posts or "following" as it appeared normally.

The verified accounts looked like this when Instagram was down. Image:Tech2

However, besides the app not working too well, we also found that for many users the like counter was missing during this down time of the app. For many, we could not even see their post captions. We know that Instagram has been testing to remove the like counts, but after today, we believe this feature may just be launched in India soon.

We spotted Instagram testing the removal of likes when it was down. You could not see the like counts on posts anymore! And it is not just the like counts, the captions, hashtags and even comments of an Instagram post were also nowhere to be seen.

This is what we are talking about:

Instagram spotted removing like counts, captions and even comments. Image: Tech2

Could this have been a glimpse at how Instagram could look very soon? You never know.

