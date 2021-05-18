Tuesday, May 18, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram might soon let users post photos, videos directly from desktop: Report

Instagram for the web might support JPG, PNG, MP4, and QuickTime image/video formats.


FP TrendingMay 18, 2021 13:03:05 IST

Instagram is soon expected to improve its web version with a new much-needed feature. The feature is likely to allow people to post photos and videos via their computer or laptop, which currently is only restricted to view-only. Renowned app developer Alessandro Paluzzi, in a tweet, has suggested that Instagram is internally testing this new functionality. Paluzzi has shared screenshots of how the feature will work. It is expected that users will be able to upload photos or videos by simply dragging and dropping the media from their PC. Instagram for the web might support JPG, PNG, MP4, and QuickTime image/video formats.

Representational Image.

Instagram for the web might support JPG, PNG, MP4, and QuickTime image/video formats. Image: Pixabay

Once a photo or video is selected, users can crop it, add the available filters (also seen on the photo-sharing platform’s app version), and even add the location tag or captions. These steps are pretty much like how it happens on the Instagram app.

This new feature might also prove helpful for iPad users as they still don’t have access to a proper Instagram app. Instead, iPads support the iOS app. Until a dedicated Instagram app for iPad is made, the ability to post on the web can suffice.

But, there might be some limitations. People won’t be able to directly click from their PC/laptop to upload on Instagram. They might only get the option to post existing media. Plus, there’s no word on whether or not people will be able to post Instagram Stories and Reels too.

Additionally, we don’t know when Instagram plans to make the feature accessible to all.

In related news, Instagram recently introduced a new feature that allows people to add pronouns to their bios so that they can identify themselves in a better way.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram now lets users add pronouns to their profile, feature currently available only in a few countries

May 12, 2021
Instagram now lets users add pronouns to their profile, feature currently available only in a few countries
US attorney generals urge Facebook to drop plans for Instagram for children under 13

Facebook

US attorney generals urge Facebook to drop plans for Instagram for children under 13

May 12, 2021
Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct to receive end-to-end chat encryption by 2022

Facebook

Facebook Messenger, Instagram Direct to receive end-to-end chat encryption by 2022

May 03, 2021
Anupam Kher, wife Kirron receive second shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai hospital

Anupam Kher, wife Kirron receive second shot of COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai hospital

May 08, 2021
Kangana Ranaut says she's tested positive for coronavirus, is in quarantine

BuzzPatrol

Kangana Ranaut says she's tested positive for coronavirus, is in quarantine

May 08, 2021
Taarak Mehta actor Munmun Dutta booked under SC/ST Act for using casteist slur in video

Buzz Patrol

Taarak Mehta actor Munmun Dutta booked under SC/ST Act for using casteist slur in video

May 13, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021