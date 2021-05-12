tech2 News Staff

Instagram now lets some users add pronouns to their profile without using up the word count in their bio. In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Instagram announced the new feature. The new pronouns field is currently available only in a few countries, with plans to roll it out to more countries soon. For the users who have received the feature, you can add pronouns by clicking the 'Edit profile' option. Users can add up to four pronouns, which will display next to their name on the profile.

Instagram also offers users the option to choose if they want the pronouns to be displayed publicly or only to their followers.

Add pronouns to your profile ✨ The new field is available in a few countries, with plans for more. pic.twitter.com/02HNSqc04R — Instagram (@instagram) May 11, 2021

For users under the age of 18, the pronouns will be displayed publicly by default, according to a report by The Verge. However, these users will still have the option to limit the visibility of pronouns to their followers.

Instagram on its Help Centre is also taking feedback on pronouns missing from the options. It lets you submit a form to have any other pronoun added that you would prefer and is not in the listed options.

In 2014, Facebook received the feature that allowed users to add pronouns to their profile, however, it is still limited to “he/him, she/her, and they/them.”