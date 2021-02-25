FP Trending

After launching the TikTok-like Reels feature last year, Instagram has now also started to rollout the feature on the Instagram Lite app for users in India. With the update, users will be able to view Reels by going to the dedicated Reels tab. But note that the latest update doesn't enable Instagram Lite users to create new Reels which can be done on the core Instagram app. India is the first country where the feature to view reels has been made available for Instagram Lite users.

The company started testing the Instagram Lite app in December 2020 in India with an aim to make the light version of the app (2 MB in size) available to users with smartphones that have low RAM space. Instagram Lite is similar to the core Instagram app experience, though some features are not supported on the platform like creating IGTV and Reels.

In addition, Instagram is making changes to its algorithm on the platform for users to create more original posts. Reels was launched in India by the company in July last year and is an answer to TikTok that allows users to create 15-second multi-clip videos using creative tools and audio effects.

Users can download the Instagram lite app via the Google Play Store.