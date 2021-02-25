Thursday, February 25, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram Lite users in India can now view Reels, but they still can't create them

As of now, Instagram has rolled out the Reels viewing capability only for Instagram Lite users in India.


FP TrendingFeb 25, 2021 09:52:51 IST

After launching the TikTok-like Reels feature last year, Instagram has now also started to rollout the feature on the Instagram Lite app for users in India. With the update, users will be able to view Reels by going to the dedicated Reels tab. But note that the latest update doesn't enable Instagram Lite users to create new Reels which can be done on the core Instagram app. India is the first country where the feature to view reels has been made available for Instagram Lite users.

Instagram Lite users in India can now view Reels, but they still cant create them

Instagram Lite app. Screenshot: Google Play Store

The company started testing the Instagram Lite app in December 2020 in India with an aim to make the light version of the app (2 MB in size) available to users with smartphones that have low RAM space. Instagram Lite is similar to the core Instagram app experience, though some features are not supported on the platform like creating IGTV and Reels.

In addition, Instagram is making changes to its algorithm on the platform for users to create more original posts. Reels was launched in India by the company in July last year and is an answer to TikTok that allows users to create 15-second multi-clip videos using creative tools and audio effects.

Users can download the Instagram lite app via the Google Play Store.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram algorithm will not promote Reels with TikTok watermark: Report

Feb 10, 2021
Instagram algorithm will not promote Reels with TikTok watermark: Report
FIR filed against Yuvraj Singh over casteist remarks against Yuzvendra Chahal

Sportstracker

FIR filed against Yuvraj Singh over casteist remarks against Yuzvendra Chahal

Feb 15, 2021
Facebook is building a smartwatch with health features to take on the Apple Watch

Facebook

Facebook is building a smartwatch with health features to take on the Apple Watch

Feb 15, 2021
Facebook took down 26.9 million pieces of hate speech content in the December 2020 quarter

Facebook

Facebook took down 26.9 million pieces of hate speech content in the December 2020 quarter

Feb 16, 2021
Premier League: Instagram announces new security measures following string of racist attacks on footballers

KickingAround

Premier League: Instagram announces new security measures following string of racist attacks on footballers

Feb 10, 2021
Aamir Khan’s son Junaid begins shoot for his Hindi film debut Maharaja

Buzz Patrol

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid begins shoot for his Hindi film debut Maharaja

Feb 15, 2021

science

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021
Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

COVID-19 anosmia

Doctors attempt to combat agony of post-COVID-19 loss of smell with 'olfactory rehab'

Feb 24, 2021