Instagram has announced a few new features for live videos on its platforms. Taking to its official Twitter account, Instagram announced three new updates about Live. They revealed that Instagram users can now go Live for up to 4 hours. Furthermore, users will from now one, be able to save their live videos for 30 days before they delete and will also start seeing a 'Live Now' section in the IGTV app and on Explore so that they can discover more Live videos.

🌟3 updates about Live🌟 🎥You can now go Live for up to 4 hours 🎞You can save your Lives for 30 days before they delete 📺 You’ll start seeing a “Live Now” section in the IGTV app and on Explore so you can discover more Lives pic.twitter.com/0wipQJXr1F — Instagram (@instagram) October 27, 2020

According to a report in TechCrunch, Instagram is adapting to the way creators have been using the service during the COVID-19 pandemic since most people are turning to live stream due to the inability to host in-person events.

The report adds that the change is meant to help those who have to shift to virtual events. The report cites how DJS hosted live sets, artists played their music for fans and celebs hosted live talk shows during the height of the pandemic, which saw Live usage jumping 70 percent over pre-coronavirus numbers in the US alone.

A Digital Music News report adds that while Instagram was initially introduced as a platform for short videos and photos, increasing Instagram Live stream time means that the platform could very well be setting itself up to rival Twitch and YouTube.

Instagram recently also merged Instagram DMs with Facebook Messenger. The update means that Instagram will be adding many of Facebook Messenger’s big features including reactions, chat colours, and even watching videos in sync with another person.