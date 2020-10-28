Wednesday, October 28, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram limits live videos to 4 hours and introduces new 'Live now' section

Instagram will also allow users to save their live videos for 30 days before they delete it.


FP TrendingOct 28, 2020 14:05:18 IST

Instagram has announced a few new features for live videos on its platforms. Taking to its official Twitter account, Instagram announced three new updates about Live. They revealed that Instagram users can now go Live for up to 4 hours. Furthermore, users will from now one, be able to save their live videos for 30 days before they delete and will also start seeing a 'Live Now' section in the IGTV app and on Explore so that they can discover more Live videos.

Instagram limits live videos to 4 hours and introduces new Live now section

Image: Instagram

According to a report in TechCrunch, Instagram is adapting to the way creators have been using the service during the COVID-19 pandemic since most people are turning to live stream due to the inability to host in-person events.

The report adds that the change is meant to help those who have to shift to virtual events. The report cites how DJS hosted live sets, artists played their music for fans and celebs hosted live talk shows during the height of the pandemic, which saw Live usage jumping 70 percent over pre-coronavirus numbers in the US alone.

A Digital Music News report adds that while Instagram was initially introduced as a platform for short videos and photos, increasing Instagram Live stream time means that the platform could very well be setting itself up to rival Twitch and YouTube.

Instagram recently also merged Instagram DMs with Facebook Messenger. The update means that Instagram will be adding many of Facebook Messenger’s big features including reactions, chat colours, and even watching videos in sync with another person.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vaccine Hesitancy

Scientists raise alarm over signs of vaccine 'hesitancy' in nations hit hard by COVID-19

Oct 21, 2020
Scientists raise alarm over signs of vaccine 'hesitancy' in nations hit hard by COVID-19
Narendra Modi to address nation today at 6 pm; when and where to watch livestream of PM's speech

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi to address nation today at 6 pm; when and where to watch livestream of PM's speech

Oct 20, 2020
COVID-19 reinfections are real, but extremely rare; most immune systems fight off repeat infection

COVID-19 Reinfection

COVID-19 reinfections are real, but extremely rare; most immune systems fight off repeat infection

Oct 14, 2020
Facebook Messenger gets a new logo and features like personalised reactions, new chat themes and more

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger gets a new logo and features like personalised reactions, new chat themes and more

Oct 14, 2020
Protests in Italy against curbs due to COVID-19 turn violent; smoke bombs hurled at police

Protests in Italy against curbs due to COVID-19 turn violent; smoke bombs hurled at police

Oct 27, 2020
Maharashtra govt tells SC conscious decision to prohibit religious events during COVID-19 pandemic

NewsTracker

Maharashtra govt tells SC conscious decision to prohibit religious events during COVID-19 pandemic

Oct 18, 2020

science

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Venus

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Oct 27, 2020
NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Lunar Loo

NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Oct 26, 2020
An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student's vision for a greener Mumbai: Urban water bodies and their correlation with the city's functioning

Oct 26, 2020
Samples of asteroid Bennu are spilling out from NASA's jammed OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Asteroid Samples

Samples of asteroid Bennu are spilling out from NASA's jammed OSIRIS-REx spacecraft

Oct 26, 2020