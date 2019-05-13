tech2 News Staff

Instagram is testing a new Sticker feature that will show music lyrics of a song playing in the Stories background.

Still in development, the feature was predicted in April on Twitter by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who even demonstrated its working in a short music video from Rick Ashley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" alongside its lyrics.

Spotted first by The Verge, details about which region is the app testing the feature in remains unclear as of now.

Last year, Instagram introduced the ability to add music to its Stories feature, allowing users to add background music to accompany their posts and customise their Stories with specific clips for certain pictures or videos.

Instagram is working on Lyrics Stickers pic.twitter.com/DWF1xUZBPX — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 19, 2019

Instagram, back then, had promised to offer popular songs directly in the app including artists like Bruno Mars, Demi Lovato and Maroon 5. Instagram, in December 2018, did add a few more musical features, letting users reply to questions with songs, along with countdowns and question stickers for live videos.

The popular image-sharing appears to be trying to outwit Snapchat and TikTok and is looking to offer everything on a single Instagram app. Along with the new lyrics feature, Instagram announced a new milestone for Stories, which the company says is now used by over 500 million users every day. The lyrics sticker feature will come to both iOS and Android devices.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.