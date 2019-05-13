Monday, May 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics for its popular Stories feature

Instagram also says that its Stories feature is now used by over 500 million users every day.

tech2 News StaffMay 13, 2019 09:11:33 IST

Instagram is testing a new Sticker feature that will show music lyrics of a song playing in the Stories background.

Still in development, the feature was predicted in April on Twitter by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who even demonstrated its working in a short music video from Rick Ashley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" alongside its lyrics.

Spotted first by The Verge, details about which region is the app testing the feature in remains unclear as of now.

Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics for its popular Stories feature

Instagram's Stories feature now has more than 500 million users worldwide. Image: Reuters

Last year, Instagram introduced the ability to add music to its Stories feature, allowing users to add background music to accompany their posts and customise their Stories with specific clips for certain pictures or videos.

Instagram, back then, had promised to offer popular songs directly in the app including artists like Bruno Mars, Demi Lovato and Maroon 5. Instagram, in December 2018, did add a few more musical features, letting users reply to questions with songs, along with countdowns and question stickers for live videos.

The popular image-sharing appears to be trying to outwit Snapchat and TikTok and is looking to offer everything on a single Instagram app. Along with the new lyrics feature, Instagram announced a new milestone for Stories, which the company says is now used by over 500 million users every day. The lyrics sticker feature will come to both iOS and Android devices.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Graeme Smith gives inputs about fielding on a slow surface


Top Stories

latest videos

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh


also see

TikTok: We don't laugh at the material on the app, we mourn what we have lost in the process of becoming 'appropriate'

Apr 28, 2019
TikTok: We don't laugh at the material on the app, we mourn what we have lost in the process of becoming 'appropriate'
TikTok now available for download on Play Store, Apple App Store post ban

TikTok

TikTok now available for download on Play Store, Apple App Store post ban

May 01, 2019
TikTok races to number one spot on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

TikTok

TikTok races to number one spot on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

May 09, 2019
Instagram, Snapchat fuel eating disorders in teens: British education secretary

Social media

Instagram, Snapchat fuel eating disorders in teens: British education secretary

Apr 30, 2019
US FTC says Google, Apple removed three dating apps exposed children to predators

Dating

US FTC says Google, Apple removed three dating apps exposed children to predators

May 07, 2019
Firstpost Editor's Picks: Lok Sabha polls phase 4, crisis in Supreme Court, Game of Thrones; today's must-read stories

NewsTracker

Firstpost Editor's Picks: Lok Sabha polls phase 4, crisis in Supreme Court, Game of Thrones; today's must-read stories

Apr 28, 2019

science

Three hundred Himalayan yaks starve to death from unsually cold winter weather

Wildlife

Three hundred Himalayan yaks starve to death from unsually cold winter weather

May 13, 2019
Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

Fish eyes

Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

May 10, 2019
Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

Battery tech

Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

May 09, 2019
Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

Algae

Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

May 09, 2019