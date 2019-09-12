tech2 News Staff

Instagram is reportedly working on a feature called Clips, which will basically be a new camera mode for Stories.

Clips, however, is apparently going to be a clone of the feature that got TikTok so popular. Essentially, the purported feature would allow users to string together recorded clips into one video, add music, and adjust each clip’s speed and length.

This feature was first discovered by reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong, who reveals that the feature will also allow users to overlay music over their clips, and adjust the length and speed of those video segments.

Instagram is working on “Clips”, a Story Camera feature “inspired” by TikTok I have a mini surprise in my new blog: https://t.co/wOGfCOlQCg pic.twitter.com/pAd7NHA5nJ — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 11, 2019

Instagram has apparently been working on the feature since July this year.

Earlier this month, Wong discovered another feature that Instagram is working on, which would give users the power to choose who can send them messages.

Currently, you can shield your account from unsolicited messages but the only effective way to actually do that is by making your account private. However, with this reported feature, you may be able to block unwanted messages without removing your account's public status.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.