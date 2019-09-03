Tuesday, September 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram reportedly working on a feature that could keep spammers out of your DMs

Instagram's new feature would give users the power to choose who can send them messages.


tech2 News StaffSep 03, 2019 13:01:26 IST

Instagram is reportedly working on a feature that could help you keep the unsolicited d***kpics and other unwanted "wanna do frandship" messages out of your inbox.

Security researchers and coder Jane Manchun Wang recently spotted a new feature on Instagram's backend that would give users the power to choose who can send them messages.

Instagram reportedly working on a feature that could keep spammers out of your DMs

Stock image of Instagram. Image: Reuters

Currently, you can shield your account from unsolicited messages but the only effective way to actually do that is by making your account private. However, with this reported feature, you may be able to block unwanted messages without removing your account's public status.

The other option is to make your account a "Creator Account" (if it's rolled out to you) in order to use the 2-Tab Inbox, which lets you prioritise the messages in your DM.

Wang shared a screenshot of Instagram Settings, wherein, under Messaging Controls you will be able to choose if you want to see messages from 'everyone' or from 'people I follow'.

In addition to that, Wang's screenshot also reveals that you will soon also be able to control who can add you to group chats. You will again have an option here to choose if 'everyone' can add you to group chats, or if it is only the people you follow who can do that.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Facebook

Facebook could bring a feature to import Instagram Stories on its native app

Aug 30, 2019
Facebook could bring a feature to import Instagram Stories on its native app
First interactive Instagram music video launched, shot on phone, features AR effects

Instagram

First interactive Instagram music video launched, shot on phone, features AR effects

Aug 22, 2019
Indian security researcher spots another Instagram bug, gets $10,000 as reward

Instagram

Indian security researcher spots another Instagram bug, gets $10,000 as reward

Aug 27, 2019
Instagram working on Threads, a new messaging app for your closest friends

Instagram

Instagram working on Threads, a new messaging app for your closest friends

Aug 27, 2019
Facebook will reportedly start removing ‘Like’ counts from News Feed posts

Facebook

Facebook will reportedly start removing ‘Like’ counts from News Feed posts

Sep 03, 2019
Spotify is reportedly working on Instagram-like Story feature for its platform

Spotify

Spotify is reportedly working on Instagram-like Story feature for its platform

Aug 20, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019