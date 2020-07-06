Monday, July 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram is reportedly testing a TikTok-like feature called Reels in India

Previously rolled out in Brazil, Instagram Reels will let users record 15 seconds videos and upload them as Stories.


tech2 News StaffJul 06, 2020 15:26:05 IST

Last week, India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok. While people are looking to alternative, Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is throwing its hat in the ring and has started developing a new feature to rival it. The TikTok-like feature called Reels allows users to record 15-seconds videos and upload it to the app.

Instagram is reportedly testing a TikTok-like feature called Reels in India

Instagram Reels debuted in Brazil last year.

As per a report by Business Insider, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed that they have started testing Reels in India, "Reels is a fun, creative way for people to both express themselves and be entertained". It also reveals that some users have started getting the Instagram update that includes Reels.

The report doesn't mention any official launch date.

Instagram Reels is not a standalone app like TikTok, it will be a built-in feature of Instagram just like Stories and had debuted in Brazil last year. As per a previous report, all the stories in Reels have the potential to be featured in a new Top Reels section that will be visible in Explore.

Going by the feature rolled out in Brazil, Reels is only an additional feature in Stories, it can be accessed from the shutter modes when you open the camera and it can be found beside Boomerang and Super-Zoom. Users can either record a silent video or by searching trending songs. Audio from other Reels can also be used as an overlay to a video clip. Popular audio clips or snippets will be listed in Reels in a separate page when they trend.

To recall, Facebook has recently announced that it will shut down Lasso, it TikTok-like app on 10 July as the company wants to focus on Reels.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

FWeekend

India bans 59 chinese apps: TikTok's runaway success in India is a story best understood through the rise of the platform's many stars

Jun 29, 2020
India bans 59 chinese apps: TikTok's runaway success in India is a story best understood through the rise of the platform's many stars
TikTok removed from Play Store, App Store, company says it's in process of complying with govt order

TikTok

TikTok removed from Play Store, App Store, company says it's in process of complying with govt order

Jun 30, 2020
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer addresses India employees, says it complies with 'all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law'

TikTok

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer addresses India employees, says it complies with 'all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law'

Jul 01, 2020
TikTok India refutes rumours that it'll move court against ban, says working with govt to resolve concerns

NewsTracker

TikTok India refutes rumours that it'll move court against ban, says working with govt to resolve concerns

Jul 02, 2020
TikTok users in India express disappointment after government bans app, their source of 'fame and fortune'

BuzzPatrol

TikTok users in India express disappointment after government bans app, their source of 'fame and fortune'

Jul 02, 2020
TikTok is a data collection service masquerading as a social network, claims researcher

TikTok

TikTok is a data collection service masquerading as a social network, claims researcher

Jul 01, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020