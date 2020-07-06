tech2 News Staff

Last week, India banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok. While people are looking to alternative, Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is throwing its hat in the ring and has started developing a new feature to rival it. The TikTok-like feature called Reels allows users to record 15-seconds videos and upload it to the app.

As per a report by Business Insider, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed that they have started testing Reels in India, "Reels is a fun, creative way for people to both express themselves and be entertained". It also reveals that some users have started getting the Instagram update that includes Reels.

The report doesn't mention any official launch date.

Instagram Reels is not a standalone app like TikTok, it will be a built-in feature of Instagram just like Stories and had debuted in Brazil last year. As per a previous report, all the stories in Reels have the potential to be featured in a new Top Reels section that will be visible in Explore.

Going by the feature rolled out in Brazil, Reels is only an additional feature in Stories, it can be accessed from the shutter modes when you open the camera and it can be found beside Boomerang and Super-Zoom. Users can either record a silent video or by searching trending songs. Audio from other Reels can also be used as an overlay to a video clip. Popular audio clips or snippets will be listed in Reels in a separate page when they trend.

To recall, Facebook has recently announced that it will shut down Lasso, it TikTok-like app on 10 July as the company wants to focus on Reels.