Friday, July 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook to pull the plug on its TikTok-like app called Lasso on 10 July

Facebook appears to be shutting down Lasso as its focus shifts to Instagram's Reels.


FP TrendingJul 03, 2020 17:22:17 IST

Facebook is planning to shut down Lasso, an app that it has launched a-year-and-a-half-ago to take on TikTok. As per a report by TechCrunch, Lasso alerted its users that the app will no longer be functional from 10 July.

Lasso was launched late in 2018. It gained momentum among young users in China and in the West. The report mentions that Lasso was only rolled out in the US, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ecuador and Uruguay.

Facebook to pull the plug on its TikTok-like app called Lasso on 10 July

Screengrabs from the Lasso app. Image: Apple App Store

A Hindi-language feature was also added to the app later, but it was never released in India. It is not known why Facebook never expanded Lasso to more markets.

As per a report by The Verge, Facebook appears to be shutting down Lasso as its focus shifts to Instagram's Reels.

Reels is a video editing tool that allows users to record and edit TikTok-style videos which they can post to their Instagram Stories, send via DM, or post to a new section of the Explore tab called Top Reels.

A report by Daily Mail says that Lasso enables app users to post 15-second videos. The developer of the app Brady Voss had quit Facebook just six days after its launch.

Lasso in February last year had achieved an estimated 70,000 US downloads, compared to TikTok's 39.6 million.

It is not just Lasso, Facebook has earlier this week also shutdown Hobbi. Launched in February this year, it was an experimental Pinterest-like app designed to help users document personal projects.

 

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

TikTok India refutes rumours that it'll move court against ban, says working with govt to resolve concerns

Jul 02, 2020
TikTok India refutes rumours that it'll move court against ban, says working with govt to resolve concerns
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer addresses India employees, says it complies with 'all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law'

TikTok

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer addresses India employees, says it complies with 'all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law'

Jul 01, 2020
TikTok removed from Play Store, App Store, company says it's in process of complying with govt order

TikTok

TikTok removed from Play Store, App Store, company says it's in process of complying with govt order

Jun 30, 2020
TikTok is a data collection service masquerading as a social network, claims researcher

TikTok

TikTok is a data collection service masquerading as a social network, claims researcher

Jul 01, 2020
India bans Chinese apps: TikTok has many issues but banning it for exposing our cultural problems is pointless and counter-productive

InMyOpinion

India bans Chinese apps: TikTok has many issues but banning it for exposing our cultural problems is pointless and counter-productive

Jun 29, 2020
TikTok users in India express disappointment after government bans app, their source of 'fame and fortune'

BuzzPatrol

TikTok users in India express disappointment after government bans app, their source of 'fame and fortune'

Jul 02, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020