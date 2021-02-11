Thursday, February 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Facebook is working on a Clubhouse-like audio chat product: Report

Mark Zuckerberg has been interested in audio communication forms and he appeared in the Clubhouse app on Sunday to chat about augmented and virtual reality.


The New York TimesFeb 11, 2021 14:10:41 IST

Facebook is building an audio chat product that is similar to popular young app Clubhouse, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, as the social network aims to expand into new forms of communication.

Clubhouse, a social networking app, has gained buzz for letting people gather in audio chat rooms to talk about various topics. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, has been interested in audio communication forms, said the people with knowledge of the matter, and he appeared in the Clubhouse app Sunday to chat about augmented and virtual reality.

Facebook executives have ordered employees to create a similar product, said the people, who were not authorised to speak publicly. The product is in its earliest stages of development, they said, and the project’s code name could change.

“We’ve been connecting people through audio and video technologies for many years and are always exploring new ways to improve that experience for people,” Emilie Haskell, a Facebook spokeswoman, said. A representative for Clubhouse declined to comment.

Facebook has a history of breaking into new technologies and chasing different mediums that have attracted users, especially if those audiences are young. Zuckerberg bought photo-sharing site Instagram, messaging app WhatsApp and virtual reality company Oculus when all were small startups.

Facebook is working on a Clubhouse-like audio chat product: Report

Facebook's New Product Experimentation team is reportedly working on the project. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Facebook is also known in Silicon Valley for being willing to clone its competitors. Instagram in 2016 copied one of the marquee features of rival Snapchat, Stories, which allow users to share ephemeral videos and photos. Last year, Instagram debuted Reels, a TikTok-like video product. When teleconferencing service Zoom became popular last year, Facebook quickly created Rooms, a group video chat service. And this year, Facebook has been working on a competing product to Substack, the popular newsletter service.

Facebook has dabbled in experimental app development through its New Product Experimentation team. The team has worked on podcast apps, travel apps and music apps, among others.

Clubhouse, which was founded last year by entrepreneurs Paul Davison and Rohan Seth, has gained traction among Silicon Valley’s elite as a private, invite-only iPhone app. The app is in “beta,” meaning it is still in a testing stage before a wide release.

After signing up for Clubhouse, users can create rooms dedicated to different topics. Instead of video or text, Clubhouse’s preferred medium is voice chat. Room sizes vary from the intimate to thousands of people listening or participating. At times, it works like a hybrid of a CB radio and 1980s-era party line.

Clubhouse has flourished in the pandemic as people have searched for ways to connect while remaining isolated from one another. The app sits atop the Apple App Store rankings in countries like Germany, Italy, Japan and Turkey. At a recent internal meeting, Davison and Seth said Clubhouse had 2 million weekly users.

Dozens of celebrities — from Drake and Tiffany Haddish to Jared Leto and a co-founder of Instagram — have appeared on the app, joining different discussions and using the service to promote their projects.

Investors have noticed. Clubhouse raised $100 million in January at a $1 billion valuation, according to PitchBook. It was valued last year at $100 million. Its investors include venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and more than 180 others, the company has said.

Others are trying to compete with Clubhouse. Twitter is testing a product, called Spaces, that offers a similar audio chat function.

International interest in Clubhouse has proliferated. On Monday, the app was blocked in China after people there joined those from Taiwan, Hong Kong and elsewhere to share thoughts on topics ranging from the political to the mundane.

Tech titans have started occasionally appearing on Clubhouse. Last month, Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, agreed to be interviewed on Clubhouse by two Silicon Valley technologists, Sriram Krishnan and Aarthi Ramamurthy, who host a nightly talk show on the app called “Good Time.” That brought a rush of interest, and Clubhouse struggled to keep its service afloat.

On Sunday, the hosts of “Good Time” interviewed a Facebook executive when a surprise guest showed up: Zuckerberg. He spoke briefly about the future of augmented and virtual reality and Facebook’s plans, before leaving to return to his family.

[Mike Isaac] c.2020 The New York Times Company

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Clubhouse

Clubhouse is the cool new members-only drop-in audio chat platform: How it works, how to participate

Feb 08, 2021
Clubhouse is the cool new members-only drop-in audio chat platform: How it works, how to participate
Clubhouse app, that gave rare access to uncensored topics, has been blocked in China

Clubhouse

Clubhouse app, that gave rare access to uncensored topics, has been blocked in China

Feb 09, 2021
Facebook will no longer recommend politics-themed groups to users, says Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook

Facebook will no longer recommend politics-themed groups to users, says Mark Zuckerberg

Jan 28, 2021
Facebook Oversight Board overturns four content-removal rulings, says platforms rule on misinformation was 'inappropriately vague'

Facebook Oversight Board

Facebook Oversight Board overturns four content-removal rulings, says platforms rule on misinformation was 'inappropriately vague'

Jan 29, 2021
Facebook app will soon show prompt to iPhone, iPad users encouraging opt-in for ad tracking

Facebook

Facebook app will soon show prompt to iPhone, iPad users encouraging opt-in for ad tracking

Feb 02, 2021
Facebook ramps up effort to curb COVID-19 vaccines misinfo, critics unconvinced

Facebook

Facebook ramps up effort to curb COVID-19 vaccines misinfo, critics unconvinced

Feb 09, 2021

science

Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Mars Missions

Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Feb 11, 2021
‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 11, 2021
SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Lunae Gateway

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Feb 10, 2021
COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

Feb 10, 2021