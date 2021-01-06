FP Trending

Instagram is testing a new and innovative design to make viewing Stories in the web or desktop version easier. Once the new look is activated on the Facebook-owned photo and video sharing platform, Insta Stories are expected to appear in a carousel format. Currently, Stories are available in a single-tile format that takes up the entire page. According to a report by Engadget, a company spokesperson confirmed the test of the new look and said that it has started to appear to a "small group" of Instagram users in December. It is, however, not known as to when it will be available more widely.

As per a report by GizChina, the navigation on Insta Stories will remain the same. Users will be able to manually scroll through the Stories or let them switch or change automatically.

Last year, Facebook rolled out the Vanish mode for Instagram users. The feature essentially enables users to share something silly or embarassing and then immediately forget about it by vanishing the entire chat.

These vanished messages will not exist in the chat history of the users. To activate the Vanish Mode on Instagram, you will have to swipe up in the chat that you would like to send the goofy selfie or a post haircut look on. As soon as the receiver sees the message and the secrets you want to discuss are discussed, you can swipe up again to exit vanish mode and come back to the existing chat head.

The feature only vanishes pictures, messages, GIFs that have been shared in the Vanish Mode.