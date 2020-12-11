tech2 News Staff

Last month, Facebook announced that it is launching a new feature called the Vanish Mode on Messenger and Instagram. Facebook started out by rolling out the feature only on Messenger in the US and a few other countries, however, in the past few weeks, the rollout has been made wider. Now, Facebook has also started rolling out the Vanish Mode for Instagram users. The Vanish Mode, as the name suggests, essentially allows users to share something silly or embarrassing and then immediately forget about it by vanishing the entire chat.

Although the Vanish Mode will not hide messages sent by mistake, it can come in handy when you want your message to be not forwarded ahead or discussed forever. These vanished messages will not exist in your chat history either.

To turn on the Vanish Mode, you just need to swipe up in the chat they would like to send the goofy selfie or a post haircut look on. As soon as the other person sees the message and the secrets you want to discuss are discussed, you can swipe up again to exit vanish mode and come back to the existing chat head. This also vanishes any picture, message, or GIF that you shared in the Vanish Mode.

Facebook also claims to have taken care of the security aspect of the feature. It is needless to say that the mode will be only available for chats that are connected to you. Also, you can choose if you would like to enter into a vanish mode chat or not. “If someone takes a screenshot of your chat while you’re using vanish mode, you’ll be notified. And as always, you can block someone and report a conversation if you feel unsafe,” a blog post about the Vanish Mode reveals.