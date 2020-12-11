Friday, December 11, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram starts rolling out new Vanish Mode: How it works

The Vanish Mode essentially allows users to share something silly or embarrassing and then immediately forget about it by vanishing the entire chat.


tech2 News StaffDec 11, 2020 09:25:13 IST

Last month, Facebook announced that it is launching a new feature called the Vanish Mode on Messenger and Instagram. Facebook started out by rolling out the feature only on Messenger in the US and a few other countries, however, in the past few weeks, the rollout has been made wider. Now, Facebook has also started rolling out the Vanish Mode for Instagram users. The Vanish Mode, as the name suggests, essentially allows users to share something silly or embarrassing and then immediately forget about it by vanishing the entire chat.

Instagram starts rolling out new Vanish Mode: How it works

Vanish mode on Instagran

Although the Vanish Mode will not hide messages sent by mistake, it can come in handy when you want your message to be not forwarded ahead or discussed forever. These vanished messages will not exist in your chat history either.

To turn on the Vanish Mode, you just need to swipe up in the chat they would like to send the goofy selfie or a post haircut look on. As soon as the other person sees the message and the secrets you want to discuss are discussed, you can swipe up again to exit vanish mode and come back to the existing chat head. This also vanishes any picture, message, or GIF that you shared in the Vanish Mode.

Facebook also claims to have taken care of the security aspect of the feature. It is needless to say that the mode will be only available for chats that are connected to you. Also, you can choose if you would like to enter into a vanish mode chat or not. “If someone takes a screenshot of your chat while you’re using vanish mode, you’ll be notified. And as always, you can block someone and report a conversation if you feel unsafe,” a blog post about the Vanish Mode reveals.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook oversight board

COVID-19 misinformation, hate speech, nudity among first cases picked by Facebook's oversight board

Dec 02, 2020
COVID-19 misinformation, hate speech, nudity among first cases picked by Facebook's oversight board
Spotify is testing an Instagram Stories-like feature for both iOS and Android users

Spotify

Spotify is testing an Instagram Stories-like feature for both iOS and Android users

Dec 01, 2020
US trade commission and over 40 states accuse Facebook of illegally crushing competition

NewsTracker

US trade commission and over 40 states accuse Facebook of illegally crushing competition

Dec 10, 2020
Corsets trend alongside spurt in Instagram thrift stores, as savvy buyers invest in vintage, secondhand creations

ConnectTheDots

Corsets trend alongside spurt in Instagram thrift stores, as savvy buyers invest in vintage, secondhand creations

Dec 09, 2020
Facebook to buy customer service startup Kustomer for $1 billion

Facebook

Facebook to buy customer service startup Kustomer for $1 billion

Dec 02, 2020
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar to get married on 25 December, announces actress

BuzzPatrol

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar to get married on 25 December, announces actress

Dec 01, 2020

science

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020
Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Marine Ecology

Ocean like no other: Southern Ocean’s rich ecology, significance for global climate

Dec 09, 2020
Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Covid-19 Immunity

Covid-19 immunity: ‘Natural immunity’ from Covid-19 infection better than a vaccine?

Dec 09, 2020