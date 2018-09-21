Friday, September 21, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 21 September, 2018 13:16 IST

Instagram is adding GIFs to DMs, video tags, but no repost feature in making

There are also four new features being reportedly tested by Instagram, here are all the deets.

Instagram has had a busy day on Thursday, with a bunch of new features being announced. Instagram’s Twitter account on 20 September was spamming its followers with some new feature updates. The platform announced GIFs in Direct Messages, and tagging people in videos.

Instagram.

Amid all these features being released and tested, rumours of the repost button on Instagram came up once again. However, according to a report by Mashable, an Instagram spokesperson said that it is not a feature the company is currently building or testing. So, you would have to continue with the third party apps if you want to reshare posts on your feed.

As for the other features, here’s a detailed look at them:

GIFs in Direct Message

Finally moving on from the simple text, and the heart, Instagram now lets you send GIFs on its messaging section.

Basically, now you will see a GIF shortcut on your DMs, right next to the quick reply and image shortcut. There is also a 'random' option you will see when you tap and GIF, which will roll and send just any GIF out of the blue, and it can be very funny sometimes.

The app currently supports GIPHYs, and the feature is being rolled out in phases, with it being rolled out to all in the next few days. It is very likely that the iOS users will first see the feature, and it will eventually then be available for Android users as well. That is usually how Instagram rolls out new features.

Video tags

After testing the feature this week, Instagram is now also rolling out the feature to tag people in a video. Till now, you could only tag people in images, and in video on Stories.

As against the usual tags on a picture, where tapping on the image shows the tagged people, in case of the video, you will see a tiny prompt at the bottom left of the image saying ‘tap to view tagged people’, when you tap on that, you are taken to a separate page, which shows you the list of people that have been tagged in the video.

Features in testing

Apart from these, Instagram is apparently also testing an ‘add hashtag’ button with some users, which is expected to rollout soon. This would basically separate the hashtags from captions, and could finally end the clutter at the bottom of a post.

Also discovered by Wong is the ability to choose which locations can see your post or story, where you can select or omit specific countries as you wish.

Other than that, there is also a feature in testing that will bring Insta users the ability to share other accounts' Stories Highlights as a sticker in their own story. Till now, you can only do that with other people’s Stories.

Finally, spotted by WABetaInfo, like Polls and Questions wasn’t enough, Instagram is also testing a quiz stickers for stories, which lets you add three options to a question, of which your followers could choose from.

