For those of you who are unhappy that your smartphone does not support the Portrait mode or background blur feature, Instagram has some good news for you.

Instagram has come out with a couple of new features and one of them has the functionality to focus the subject while blurring out the background to create a bokeh photograph.

The feature is called 'Focus' and it will be rolling out today on selected Android devices and also on iPhones from 6S and above. The 'Focus' feature will appear under the record button next to the superzoom setting and on clicking it the photo will be taken with a soft background while the subject stays in focus. You can both take stills and record videos using this feature.

Other updates include the @ mention sticker on the sticker tray clicking on which will let you tag your Instagram buddies directly. Earlier you could do this by clicking on the 'add text' icon and typing @ followed by the person's name you had to tag.

Instagram has also announced a new feature on its platform called ‘Nametags’. This "new" feature will allow users to create special images that Instagram users can scan with their Instagram Stories camera, eliminating the need to share links. There's no mild way to put this, but it's a straight lift of the Snapcode feature from Instagram-rival Snapchat. The company is also likely to be working on introducing video calls to the platform.