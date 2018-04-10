Instagram is gearing up to launch a new feature on its platform called ‘Nametags’.

This "new" feature will allow users to create special images that Instagram users can scan with their Instagram Stories camera, eliminating the need to share links. This feature is nearly identical to Snapchat's QR codes feature.

The Facebook-owned platform has been working on this new feature for some time as it was spotted earlier in the code of the application. However, a report by TechCrunch indicates that the company may be ready to launch this new feature soon, as the feature has started appearing for some users. The report went out to detail that ‘Nametags’ will help users follow each other after just meeting each other. It will also be useful for businesses and social media stars to quickly share their Instagram accounts by putting their 'Nametag' on social media, printing posters and even selling merchandise with these tags.

This is not the only new feature that Instagram is working on. As previously reported, the company is likely working on introducing video calls to the platform or testing a portrait mode by adding it in the app. The report points out that the button will be present towards the top right area on the profile page. Tapping that button will invoke the ‘Nametag editor’, which allows users to change the background of their ‘Nametags’ and to add a sort of emoji pattern.

According to the report, adding your selfie to the Nametag will actually turn your selfie into an augmented reality face filter that turns into an emoji pattern.