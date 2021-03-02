Tuesday, March 02, 2021Back to
Instagram introduces Live Rooms that will let up to four users participate in a live session simultaneously

Previously, users could go live with only one more person in the stream but now they could ‘double up’.


FP TrendingMar 02, 2021 17:00:10 IST

Instagram has added an update for its users, especially the influencers on the photo and video-sharing app. The new update now allows users to go live with four participants. The announcement was made by Instagram on Monday, 1 March. Previously, users could go live with only one more person in the stream but now they could ‘double up’. Mentioning creative content like talk shows, Q&As, jam sessions, Instagram said in its blog post, that they hope doubling up on the live sessions will open more creative opportunities for users and can boost business for creators.

"Live Rooms also gives creators even more ways to build a business and earn money. We recently announced that Live viewers could purchase badges for their favorite creators to show their love. With Live Rooms, viewers can buy badges for the hosts and use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers. We’re also exploring more interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features thatx will be available in the coming months," Instagram said.

Speaking about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on live feeds, Instagram said that there were informational talks about the COVID-19 guidelines. Apart from the live feeds, in May 2020, the app had taken an initiative to connect users with the correct information related to the coronavirus pandemic. Stories related to the coronavirus by health organisations were displayed on the top.

Many Instagram influencers use the feature of live feeds to conduct shared sessions with other content creators. This feature is especially useful when two influencers want to present their content together and interact with their followers at the same time. The new update will let upto four users now participate in live sessions together.

How to start off with Instagram Live Room. Image: Instagram

To access the feature, users have to swipe left on the homepage of the app and select the option ‘Live Camera.’ The host can then write a title and add other users (a maximum of three). The new feature gives the broadcaster the option to add all guests at once or they can also add a guest later during the live session. The feature of reporting and blocking comments that is currently available to the host of a live session will also be available to the broadcaster of the group live sessions.

