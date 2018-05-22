Photo-sharing app Instagram has introduced a mute button with which you can mute the posts of your followers who you think post too much. Maybe they're annoying or maybe you just got guilted into following them, whatever the reason, Instagram has your back!

According to Instagram's blog, the feature will hide posts of such followers from your timeline. This is Instagram's attempt to make at making the feed more personalised, like Facebook's (heh). The advantage of using the mute button is that if you mute a follower, they will not receive any notification that they have been muted. Of course, the follower will be able to see all the pictures that you post on their own timeline.

Additionally, you will be notified whenever you're tagged in pictures or comments. This makes sure that you are in the loop and not tagged on some random, unrelated post on an unwanted feed.

To mute a follower, you can tap the three dot menu on a post. It gives options like 'Mute Pposts', 'Mute Posts and Story'. While with the former you will not see Posts, with the latter, you will not see both Posts and Stories.

Instagram has been working on this feature for quite some time, but it has finally arrived now.

The photo-sharing app has been bringing a plethora of features since Facebook's developer conference F8. According to a recent report, Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature called 'You are all caught up'. Here, the users are continuously reminded about their social media habits, which is essentially compulsive browsing.