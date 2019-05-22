Wednesday, May 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram influencers' data leak traced back to Mumbai-based marketing firm Chtrbox

Chtrbox says that the database did not include any sensitive personal data except for what influencers shared on the public domain.

tech2 News StaffMay 22, 2019 08:45:02 IST

Earlier this week, an unsecured database containing the private contact information of as many as 50 million Instagram influencers, including those of celebrities and official brand accounts, was found online by a security researcher. Reportedly, the database was hosted on an Amazon Web Services (AWS) server without any password protection on the data, leaving it completely open for anyone to access. When further investigated, the leaked user details were traced back to Mumbai-based social media marketing firm Chtrbox. In the latest development, however, Chtrbox calls the reports of data breach ‘inaccurate’.

According to a report by Economic Times, Chtrbox says that database of 'limited influencers' was exposed for approximately three days, however, it did not include any sensitive personal data. Apparently, the database only had information that the influencers share on public domain themselves.

Instagram influencers data leak traced back to Mumbai-based marketing firm Chtrbox

Instagram's Stories feature now has more than 50 million users worldwide. Image: Reuters

"We would also like to affirm that no personal data has been sourced through unethical means by Chtrbox. Our database is for internal research use only, we have never sold individual data or our database, and we have never purchased hacked-data resulting from social media platform breaches. Our use of our database is limited to help our team connect with the right influencers to support influencers to monetise their online presence, and help brands create great content,” a Chtrbox spokesperson told ET.

Instagram, on the other hand, says that it is still investigating whether it was a third party that improperly stored the details. We reached out to Instagram, and a company spokesperson said, "We are investigating whether a third party improperly stored Instagram data, in violation of our policies. It's also not clear whether the phone numbers and emails in Chtrbox's database came from Instagram. Regardless, the possibility of third parties mishandling user data is something we take seriously, which is why we’re quickly working to understand what happened.”

The leaked database, according to TechCrunchcontained information about the "worth" of Instagram influencers, calculated by Chtrbox taking into account the number of followers, total shares, favourites, and other metrics. This data would then help the social media marketing company gauge how much to pay to have the influencer push their clients' sponsored content.

The database was taken off the AWS server shortly after Chtrbox was reached out to.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?


also see

IGTV

Instagram IGTV has been updated to look like a TikTok and Snapchat hybrid

May 21, 2019
Instagram IGTV has been updated to look like a TikTok and Snapchat hybrid
Private contact data of millions of Instagram influencers exposed publicly

Instagram

Private contact data of millions of Instagram influencers exposed publicly

May 21, 2019
Sony's PlayStation team was kept in the dark about Microsoft partnership: Report

Sony

Sony's PlayStation team was kept in the dark about Microsoft partnership: Report

May 21, 2019
Instagram is working on new guidelines for bans and account removals: report

Instagram

Instagram is working on new guidelines for bans and account removals: report

May 09, 2019
Malaysian teen allegedly jumps to her death after running Instagram poll: Report

Instagram

Malaysian teen allegedly jumps to her death after running Instagram poll: Report

May 16, 2019
Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics for its popular Stories feature

Instagram

Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics for its popular Stories feature

May 13, 2019

science

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019
World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

Earth Day 2019

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

May 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019