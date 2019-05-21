Tuesday, May 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Private contact data of millions of Instagram influencers were exposed publicly

The database containing 49 mn records was hosted on an AWS server and left without a password.

tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2019 09:43:07 IST

An unsecured database containing the private contact information of as many as 50 million Instagram influencers, including those of celebrities and official brand accounts, has been found online by a security researcher this week.

According to a report by TechCrunch, security researcher Anurag Sen found the database hosted on an Amazon Web Services (AWS) server without any password protection on the data, leaving it completely open for anyone to access.

Having discovered the database, the security researcher reached out to the publication for help trying to track down the owner of the database so it could at least be secured if nothing else. TechCrunch traced the database to a Mumbai-based social media marketing company, Chtrbox, that pays influencers to post their clients' sponsored content on their accounts.

Private contact data of millions of Instagram influencers were exposed publicly

Representational image.

Further digging revealed that the database contained publicly available information found on Instagram, such as names, pictures, and the number of followers, but it also had details on the accounts that aren't made public by Instagram, like phone numbers and email addresses used to set up the account.

The database also contains information about the "worth" of Instagram influencers, calculated by Chtrbox taking into account the number of followers, total shares, favorites, and other metrics. This data would then help the social media marketring company gauge how much to pay to have the influencer push their clients' sponsored content.

Further reviewing the database entries, several influencers in the database were contacted at random and asked if the phone numbers and email addresses in the database were theirs. At least two influencers responded to the inquiries and verified that the email addresses and phone numbers were the ones they had used to set up their accounts, and both said that they were not involved with Chtrbox at all.

This, obviously, raises further questions about how the phone numbers and email addresses were obtained by Chtrbox in the first place?

The database was taken off the AWS server shortly after Chtrbox was reached out to, and the founder and CEO of the firm, Pranay Swarup, did not respond to any question questions about the database or how the company obtained the information it contained.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, in a statement, said, "We're looking into the issue to understand if the data described – including email and phone numbers – was from Instagram or from other sources. We’re also inquiring with Chtrbox to understand where this data came from and how it became publicly available."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games


also see

Instagram

Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics for its popular Stories feature

May 13, 2019
Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics for its popular Stories feature
Instagram to block hashtags from search that spread wrong information about vaccines

Instagram

Instagram to block hashtags from search that spread wrong information about vaccines

May 10, 2019
Google will never sell personal user data to third parties, says CEO Sundar Pichai

Google

Google will never sell personal user data to third parties, says CEO Sundar Pichai

May 10, 2019
Donald Trump criticises social media companies after Facebook bans extremist figures

Facebook

Donald Trump criticises social media companies after Facebook bans extremist figures

May 06, 2019
Tinder is preparing to be launch a 'Lite' version of its app in emerging markets

Tinder

Tinder is preparing to be launch a 'Lite' version of its app in emerging markets

May 12, 2019
Instagram is working on new guidelines for bans and account removals: report

Instagram

Instagram is working on new guidelines for bans and account removals: report

May 09, 2019

science

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

Earth Day 2019

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

May 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019
World Metrology Day: Why the updated kilogram is both a big deal and not so much

Standard Units

World Metrology Day: Why the updated kilogram is both a big deal and not so much

May 20, 2019