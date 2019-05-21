Tuesday, May 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram IGTV has been updated to look like a TikTok and Snapchat hybrid

IGTV's design overhaul takes inspiration from TikTok's AI and Snapchat's design.

tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2019 14:43:07 IST

For the fifth consecutive quarter, TikTok in Q1 2019, continued to be the most downloaded app on the App Store. That had to threaten the competitors! In order to keep up, Instagram has made some design changes to IGTV, and it now basically looks like a TikTok and Snapchat hybrid. More specifically, it now has TikTok's AI and Snapchat's design, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Reportedly, Instagram's IGTV feature is going through some drastic design overhaul, with a simpler UI and single feed of content suggested by algorithms. The side-scrolling interface along the bottom of the IGTV videos will now be removed, and Instagram will apparently also be dropping the IGTV categories entirely.

Instagram IGTV has been updated to look like a TikTok and Snapchat hybrid

IGTV launch at an event in San Francisco. Image: Instagram Press

"IGTV has ditched its category-based navigation system’s tabs like “For You”, “Following”, “Popular”, and “Continue Watching” for just one central feed of algorithmically suggested videos — much like TikTok. This affords a more lean-back, ‘just show me something fun’ experience that relies on Instagram’s AI to analyze your behavior and recommend content instead of putting the burden of choice on the viewer," reports TechCrunch. 

Instagram has been trying for a while to push its audience a little more towards IGTV. Earlier this year, for iOS users, and then eventually to the Android app, Instagram started inserting IGTV video previews directly into user feed.

In addition to that, the new IGTV design also borrows from Snapchat’s Discover feed. Instagram is ditched its horizontal scrolling design that always kept a clip playing in the top half of the screen. Reportedly, once you are done watching a video that auto-plays up top, you’ll find a full-screen grid of things to watch.

tags



