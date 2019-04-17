Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram founders left due to disagreement with Zuckerberg on app's future: Report

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger left the company in September 2018.

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 09:50:51 IST

In September 2018, Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger suddenly stepped down from the company. The reason for their sudden exit was often speculated to be a disagreement between them and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Now, Wired report about the past 15 months at Facebook claims to have unearthed the whole story.

Reportedly, as was rumoured, Zuckerberg and Systrom and Krieger didn’t agree on the app’s future, and that’s why the duo left the company. The Wired report says that Zuckerberg stopped encouraging Facebook users to post on Instagram, and instead wanted to keep them contained in the core app.

Instagram founders left due to disagreement with Zuckerberg on apps future: Report

Instagram founders Mike Krieger (L) and Kevin Systrom. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin/File photo

An extract from the report reads:

"A few days later [Zuckerberg] asked his head of growth, Javier Olivan, to draw up a list of all the ways Facebook supported Insta­gram: running ads for it on the Blue App; including link-backs when someone posted a photo on Insta­gram and then cross-published it in Facebook News Feed; allowing Insta­gram to access a new user’s Facebook connections in order to recommend people to follow. Once he had the list, Zuckerberg conveyed to Insta­gram’s leaders that he was pulling away the supports. Facebook had given Insta­gram servers, health insurance, and the best engineers in the world. Now Insta­gram was just being asked to give a little back—and to help seal off the vents that were allowing people to leak away from the Blue App.

Systrom soon posted a memo to his entire staff explaining Zuckerberg’s decision to turn off supports for traffic to Insta­gram. He disagreed with the move, but he was committed to the changes and was telling his staff that they had to go along. The memo “was like a flame going up inside the company,” a former senior manager says. The document also enraged Facebook, which was terrified it would leak. Systrom soon departed on paternity leave."

Soon after Systrom returned from his leave, he and his co-founder decided to exit the company. The New York Times first leaked the story of the two leaving.

The Wired report also particularly mentions that the two founders did not appreciate "hamburger menus or icons" that unfold to reveal a variety of options. Interestingly though, post their exit, the hamburgers are dominating the app.

Essentially, the report highlights the bigger story here that ever since Facebook bought Instagram in 2012, Mark Zuckerberg wanted more control over the app, and that he pretty much wanted to turn it into Facebook.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode


also see

Facebook

Social media executives could be held liable for harmful content: Report

Apr 05, 2019
Social media executives could be held liable for harmful content: Report
Facebook spends $22.6 million to keep Mark Zuckerberg safe

Facebook

Facebook spends $22.6 million to keep Mark Zuckerberg safe

Apr 13, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook cannot guarantee interference-free EU Elections in May

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook cannot guarantee interference-free EU Elections in May

Apr 03, 2019
New Zealand privacy watchdog describes Facebook as 'morally bankrupt'

Facebook

New Zealand privacy watchdog describes Facebook as 'morally bankrupt'

Apr 08, 2019
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leveraged user data as 'bargaining chip' against rivals

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg leveraged user data as 'bargaining chip' against rivals

Apr 17, 2019
Lok Sabha polls: Facebook, WhatsApp should boost digital media literacy to supplement its efforts against fighting fake news

Facebook

Lok Sabha polls: Facebook, WhatsApp should boost digital media literacy to supplement its efforts against fighting fake news

Apr 04, 2019

science

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Earth Day: NASA invites people to #PictureEarth, click away at the world around them

Apr 17, 2019
Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Plastic Pollution

Airborne plastic particles have gone as far as remote mountaintops, study claims

Apr 16, 2019
NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Exoplanets

NASA's TESS planet-hunter discovers first Earth-sized exoplanet 53 light-years away

Apr 16, 2019
Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Super-intelligent Monkeys

Monkeys injected with human brain genes grew 'intelligent' in controversial study

Apr 16, 2019