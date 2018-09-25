Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the co-founders of Instagram have reportedly stepped down from their pedestal and are to leave the company over a period of few weeks as reported by the people who have an understanding about the matter.

The co-founders have also addressed their resignation through a blog post on Instagram's Info Centre.

According to the report in New York Times, Systrom, Instagram’s chief executive, and Krieger, the chief technical officer, addressed the Instagram's head department and Facebook, about their decision to resign from the company on 24 September.

No reason for their leaving has been announced yet except the co-founders state on Instagram's blogpost to be taking some time off after exiting Instagram "to explore our curiosity and creativity again".

This sudden departure might add on to the challenges that are being faced by the parent company.

This departure raises a lot of questions pertaining to the future of Instagram, as Facebook has been in constant radar due to its pure negligence on keeping track of the basics on its platform like keeping user data safe.

Instagram has been one of the good things that have happened to Facebook after Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 as Instagram's reach has flourished since then.

Facebook has also driven away a lot of founders of the businesses it has taken under its umbrella.

Jan Koum, a Facebook board member and a founder of WhatsApp said he was leaving in April 2014 after WhatsApp was sucked in by Facebook.

This raises eyebrows as to what's going down in Facebook!

Here's some spicy food for thought: What is it about Mark Zuckerberg and his way of running Facebook that has made Whatsapp & Instagram founders leave?

Two of the world's most successful companies which are no longer run by their founders even as they rake in millions of followers.

Something to ponder about till the updates roll in.