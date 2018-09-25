Tuesday, September 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 September, 2018 09:08 IST

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom, Mike Krieger to reportedly resign from Facebook

This sudden departure might add on to the challenges that are being faced by the parent company.

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the co-founders of Instagram have reportedly stepped down from their pedestal and are to leave the company over a period of few weeks as reported by the people who have an understanding about the matter.

The co-founders have also addressed their resignation through a blog post on Instagram's Info Centre.

According to the report in New York Times, Systrom, Instagram’s chief executive, and Krieger, the chief technical officer, addressed the Instagram's head department and Facebook, about their decision to resign from the company on 24 September.

Instagram founders Mike Krieger (L) and Kevin Systrom (R). Image: Reuters

Instagram founders Mike Krieger (L) and Kevin Systrom (R). Image: Reuters

No reason for their leaving has been announced yet except the co-founders state on Instagram's blogpost to be taking some time off after exiting Instagram "to explore our curiosity and creativity again".

This sudden departure might add on to the challenges that are being faced by the parent company.

This departure raises a lot of questions pertaining to the future of Instagram, as Facebook has been in constant radar due to its pure negligence on keeping track of the basics on its platform like keeping user data safe.

Instagram has been one of the good things that have happened to Facebook after Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 as Instagram's reach has flourished since then.

Facebook has also driven away a lot of founders of the businesses it has taken under its umbrella.

Jan Koum, a Facebook board member and a founder of WhatsApp said he was leaving in April 2014 after WhatsApp was sucked in by Facebook.

This raises eyebrows as to what's going down in Facebook!

Here's some spicy food for thought: What is it about Mark Zuckerberg and his way of running Facebook that has made Whatsapp & Instagram founders leave?

Two of the world's most successful companies which are no longer run by their founders even as they rake in millions of followers.

Something to ponder about till the updates roll in.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Payments may hire former Paytm vice president as India head: Report

Sep 11, 2018

Dieselgate

Former Volkswagen chief delayed addressing US emission test cheating case: US Judge

Sep 12, 2018

CriticalPoint

Real world of fake news: A look at the spread of misinformation and what it means for the media

Sep 12, 2018

Online Activity

Survey indicates messaging as the most popular online activity among Indians

Sep 21, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp appoints Komal Lahiri as Grievance Officer for India to fight fake news

Sep 23, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's new feature empowers group admins to decide who can send messages

Sep 13, 2018

science

Public Health

Mosquito swarm driven to extinction with gene editing in an experimental first

Sep 25, 2018

Medicine

Spinal implant helps man walk again after five years of living with paralysis

Sep 25, 2018

NASA's Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity faces a glitch which needs resolution before more science experiments

Sep 24, 2018

Mars Orbiter

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft beams back selfie to mark four years orbiting Mars

Sep 24, 2018