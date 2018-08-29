Wednesday, August 29, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 29 August, 2018 09:56 IST

Instagram finally allows third party authenticator apps, here’s how it works

Instagram has announced a bunch of changes in its effort to make the platform more secure.

Back in July this year, Instagram announced its plans for working on an improved two-factor authentication (2FA) system. Herein users can use a third party app for verification, instead of one time passwords sent on mobile, which are believed to still be vulnerable.

While the platform still had the plans in the pipeline, earlier this month, Instagram accounts of thousands of users were compromised. Without notice or explanation, users were being locked out of their accounts, even affecting some accounts with 2FA enabled. This raised numerous questions about the platform's authentication system.

Instagram.

Instagram.

Third party authentication on Instagram

Now, responding to the chaos, Instagram has finally announced a number of changes to make the platform more secure for its one billion users. Among those changes is also ability to use third party authenticator apps to log in to Instagram, including DUO Mobile and Google Authenticator.

Until now, Instagram did not support this capability, and only offered 2FA with text messages.

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

To enable the third party authentication, head to the Settings, scroll down and tap 'Two-Factor Authentication'. If you haven't already turned two-factor authentication on, tap 'Get Started'. Once there, you will see a new 'Authentication App' option, switch it on by flicking the toggle and follow the on-screen instructions. Enter the confirmation code from the third party authentication app to complete the process. And you are set.

About This Account

Further, to keep users from following fake accounts, Instagram has added a new ‘About This Account’ tab, which will allow you to see more information about accounts on Instagram. These are usually the ones which reach large audiences, so that you as a user can evaluate the authenticity of the account.

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

To know more about such accounts, head to their Profile, tap the ellipsis icon menu and select 'About This Account'. Here, you will see the date the account joined Instagram, the country where the account is located, accounts with shared followers, any username changes in the last year and any ads the account is currently running.

Verification badge

Finally, sort of walking on Twitter’s path, Instagram is opening the application for blue ticks or the verified ticks for all. Well sort of. Instagram has enabled a form on the platform, for anyone who needs to apply for the verification badge.

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

To access the verification request form, head to your profile, then 'Settings' and choose 'Request Verification'. You will need to provide your account username, your full name and a copy of your legal or business identification. Instagram says that none of this information will be shared publicly.

Do not forget to read the Terms and Conditions for the verification badge before you get your hopes up.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

also see

Instagram hack

Instagram acknowledges, investigates hacked accounts, will release new 2FA soon

Aug 16, 2018

Instagram

Instagram to test a feature that recommends posts to see and people to follow

Aug 23, 2018

Instagram hacked

Hackers are taking control of hundreds of Instagram accounts as users lose hope

Aug 14, 2018

Aloha!

Facebook to soon launch speech recognition and Instagram to get voice messaging

Aug 22, 2018

Elon Musk

Didn’t ‘like’ it: Elon Musk explains why he deleted his Instagram account

Aug 22, 2018

Instagram

Instagram's testing new feature to help college-going users find fellow students

Aug 25, 2018

science

Higgs Boson

Elusive decay of Higgs Boson to tiny quarks observed by physicists at long last

Aug 29, 2018

Indian Ducks

Biplab Deb claims ducks 'automatically' raise oxygen levels, beauty of ponds

Aug 29, 2018

Cancer research

Astronauts aboard ISS conduct blood cell experiment to improve cancer treatment

Aug 28, 2018

Corals

Scientists discover giant, hidden deep-sea coral reef system off US coast

Aug 28, 2018