tech2 News Staff 16 August, 2018 15:42 IST

Instagram acknowledges, investigates hacked accounts, will release new 2FA soon

Accounts of hundreds of Instagram users have reportedly been affected by the said issue.

Have you lately been facing issues logging into your Instagram account? If yes, there are chances your account was compromised.

According to a report by Mashable, in just the past few days, hundreds of Instagram accounts were hacked, making it difficult for users to access their accounts, and in some cases people entirely lost the access.

Instagram has now released a blog post, wherein it acknowledges such a compromise and has said that it is investigating the issue. “We are aware that some people are having difficulty accessing their Instagram accounts.”

Further, while Instagram’s investigation of the issue continues, the platform has released a list of Do’s and Dont’s that you must follow, regardless of being affected by the problem or not.

If you have given Instagram access to random apps, revoke it now.

For users who have received an email from Instagram, that asks you about a change in email address, Instagram wants you to click the link marked ‘revert this change’ in the email, and then change your password. Of course, it is needless to say that you pick a strong password.

And in case you are still facing issues in login, you can also restore your account with a new email address.

Finally, Instagram has urged all users to enable two-factor authentication on their accounts.

Last month, the platform also promised to improve its 2FA process by adopting a non-SMS one, to bypass SIM hackers.

“Our current two-factor authentication allows people to secure their account via text, and we’re working on additional two-factor functionality with more to share soon,” the blog post reads.

It is still unclear who have hacked these accounts, and how many of them were affected. However, as reported the issue was seen on a rise earlier this month, and hundreds of accounts are believed to have been compromised (some despite of using the text-based 2FA).

