Friday, October 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 05 October, 2018 09:40 IST

Instagram brings QR code-like Nametags for users to scan and search people

Instagram's Nametags allow users to search for people by scanning their nametags.

Over the years, Facebook has become like a phone directory where people no more write weird names, which makes it easier to find them. On the other hand, Instagram has become all about showing off your personality where one really brings their quirkiness out especially with their Instagram handles. Therefore, finding people on Instagram can be a tad bit of a task. To solve that problem, the photo-sharing app brings a new feature called Nametags, which allows users to scan the nametags of people they want to keep in touch without taking the pains of searching their names. Users can simply scan the nametag, and the profile of the person appear directly.

Instagram.

Instagram.

In a blogpost, Instagram announced that starting today the Nametags option is available in Settings. On opening the option, you can see your own nametag—your username/Instagram handle. Below it appears 'scan a tag' option through which you scan the nametag of the person you would like to follow.

The background of your nametag can be modified into various colours, emojis, and selfie emojis as well. You have to simply tap the background to make the changes.

This is quite similar to Twitter, Google, and Snapchat, where QR codes are available for people to find you easily.

Instagram's new feature called

Instagram's new feature called "Nametag".

How do you scan a nametag?

Users can go to the three-dot menu on the top right-hand corner of their profile. Next, go to the Settings option and click on the first option "Nametag". On opening "Nametags", click on "scan a nametag" and place your phone's camera above the nametag of the other person. Once done, you can follow that person.

You can also share your nametags via messaging apps if you have a quirky name and you do not want to spend your time writing it down for the other person. You can simply share your profile.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
iPhone XS Max issues explained

iPhone XS Max issues explained
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6
Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue
50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

also see

Google Search

Google has a cool ‘text adventure’ game hidden in Search: Here's how to play it

Oct 02, 2018

Instagram

Instagram servers back online after suffering massive global outage affecting its 1 bn users

Oct 03, 2018

Stories

Google rolls out Snapchat-like Stories of notable figures on Search

Sep 25, 2018

HowThisWorks

Assam Police seeks to form ATS after discovery of Hizbul Mujahideen module rings alarm bells among security establishment

Sep 25, 2018

HowThisWorks

India should avoid trading insults with Pakistan at UN, act in a manner commensurate with emerging-power status

Oct 01, 2018

Applications

Here are 6 alternatives to Apple's Memoji helping you create your virtual avatar

Sep 20, 2018

science

Parker Solar Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe successfully completes its first flyby of Venus

Oct 04, 2018

Exomoon

Astronomers find evidence of a Neptune-sized exomoon outside our solar system

Oct 04, 2018

Biochemistry

This 'spacesuit' for bacteria could keep them and humans alive in space someday

Oct 03, 2018

Space

Indian astronaut may travel to the ISS aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft in 2022

Oct 03, 2018