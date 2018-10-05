Over the years, Facebook has become like a phone directory where people no more write weird names, which makes it easier to find them. On the other hand, Instagram has become all about showing off your personality where one really brings their quirkiness out especially with their Instagram handles. Therefore, finding people on Instagram can be a tad bit of a task. To solve that problem, the photo-sharing app brings a new feature called Nametags, which allows users to scan the nametags of people they want to keep in touch without taking the pains of searching their names. Users can simply scan the nametag, and the profile of the person appear directly.

In a blogpost, Instagram announced that starting today the Nametags option is available in Settings. On opening the option, you can see your own nametag—your username/Instagram handle. Below it appears 'scan a tag' option through which you scan the nametag of the person you would like to follow.

The background of your nametag can be modified into various colours, emojis, and selfie emojis as well. You have to simply tap the background to make the changes.

This is quite similar to Twitter, Google, and Snapchat, where QR codes are available for people to find you easily.

How do you scan a nametag?

Users can go to the three-dot menu on the top right-hand corner of their profile. Next, go to the Settings option and click on the first option "Nametag". On opening "Nametags", click on "scan a nametag" and place your phone's camera above the nametag of the other person. Once done, you can follow that person.

You can also share your nametags via messaging apps if you have a quirky name and you do not want to spend your time writing it down for the other person. You can simply share your profile.