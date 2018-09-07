Friday, September 07, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 07 September, 2018 12:07 IST

Instagram launches new parent portal to help them learn more about the platform

The new section for parents is part of Instagram’s Well Being site to guide them through the platform.

The question of teenagers and adolescents being affected by social media has often been under scrutiny. Facebook and its products have been under the radar for not creating enough tools and regulations to ensure that kids below 13 years of age do not get to the platform. Facebook Messenger for kids did not make this any better. However, Facebook claims to be pushing for stricter rules in the backend, and for Instagram it has created a portal, called the Well Being site.

And now, the Well Being site has been updated by Instagram with a new section that is meant for parents so they can have a conversation with their kids about online life.

The section will guide parents through the app, the privacy settings and content controls, and lead them to how they can make an account public or private or how to block accounts.

Additionally, this website also suggests some teen accounts that parents could suggest to their kids as positive role models and offers some prompts to get an Instagram conversation started.

Still, none of these features are new, but rollout of the website is an effective way to navigate parents and help them understand the virtual world their children are in contact with. It is also good to see Instagram acknowledge the deep-rooted effect the platform has on kids, both positive and negative.

