The Infinix Zero 5G has been launched in India today, 14 February. The smartphone, which is valued at Rs 19,999, will be available for sale on e-commerce website Flipkart from 18 February.

Infinix has partnered with Reliance Jio for testing 5G technology. The Infinix Zero 5G is the first 5G smartphone from the brand.

The device comes with a 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. It also contains an option for an additional 5GB virtual RAM for storage, as per reports.

The phone also has 6nm MediaTek Density 900 processor and Arm Mali-G68 GPU. The Infinix Zero 5G also comes with Arm Cortex-A78 CPU cores and and Ultra-Fast (UFS) 3.1 storage as well as LPDDR5 RAM technology. The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card, according to a report in NDTV.

The Infinix Zero 5G comes in two colours- Skylight Orange and Cosmic Black. The phone comes with a 6.78-inch display with full-HD+ IPS LTPS technology. It also features 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness.

The Infinix Zero 5G comes with connectivity options such as 5G, Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, OTG, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is compatible with 13 5G bands, as per Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor’s statement to Live Mint.

The phone also boasts of 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Infinix Zero 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie lens. The rear camera setup includes a 2MP depth sensor, a 13MP portrait lens and 48MP primary camera. The portrait lens supports 30x digital zoom and 2x optical zoom.

The front camera comes with dual LED flash while the rear camera setup includes a quad-LED flash as well as Slow Motion and Super Night Mode features. The phone also has 4K video recording at 30fps.

The smartphone also comes with dual speakers with DTS surround sound support. The Infinix also comes with fingerprint sensor, ambient light sensor, barometer, g-sensor, light sensor and proximity sensor.

