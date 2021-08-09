tech2 News Staff

Infinix Smart 5A debuted in India last week at a price of Rs 6,499. The highlights of the smartphone include a MediaTek Helio A20 processor, a 5,000 mAh battery and an 8 MP dual camera setup. The smartphone will go on its first sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart. Notably, Flipkart is also hosting a Big Saving Days sale in India that will end tonight.

Infinix Smart 5A pricing, availability

Infinix Smart 5A is now available exclusively on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 6,499. Under the Jio program, customers can avail of price support of Rs 550 credited directly into their bank account and additional benefits worth Rs 1,199. To avail these benefits, customers must use a Jio SIM card as their primary SIM.

Infinix Smart 5A specifications

Smart 5A sports the latest Android 11 with XOS 7.6 skin. The device also comes installed with the Android (Go Edition) feature that allows it to run 15 percent faster. It is backed by a MediaTek Helio A20 processor with 2 GB RAM/32 GB storage. It integrates four ARM Cortex A53 CPUs with up to 1.8GHz capacity. It has a 3-in-1 SD card slot with expandable memory of up to 256 GB.

Smart 5A features an upgraded 6.52 HD, drop notch display with a brightness of 500 nits. It comes with a DTS Surround Sound speaker, 5,000 mAh battery backup with a power marathon feature for a standby time of 35 days.

Smart 5A comes with an 8 MP dual rear camera with an LED flash, an f/2.0 large aperture, and 18 different AI Scene detection modes from 10 image-adjusting modes, AI HDR mode, Bokeh mode, AI 3D beauty mode, and Panorama mode for video recording. 5A's selfie camera has the AI 3D Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode, and the Wide selfie mode for selfies.

Other features of the smartphone include a fingerprint sensor/face unlock along with dual VoLTE for two 4G SIM cards and VoWiFi for automatically switching to calls.

