Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is now live in India and will come to an end tonight (9 August). During this Flipkart sale, buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. Notably, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will also be live from 5-9 August. Several smart TVs including Blaupunkt Premium TV models such as the 32-inch HD Ready Cybersound Android TV, 42-inch FHD Android TV and more are available at a discount.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Best deals on smartphones

Realme 8

Down from Rs 14,999, Realme 8 (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 13,999 on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Phone 3

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999. This base variant will be available at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900, is now available at a starting price of Rs 72,999.

Poco M3

Launched at a starting price of Rs 10,999, Poco M3 (Review) is currently selling at Rs 10,499 on Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Review) was launched at a starting price of Rs 16,999 in India. The base variant is now available at a price of Rs 15,499 on Flipkart.

Motorola Razr 5G

Launched at Rs 1,24,999, Motorola Razr 5G will now cost you Rs 54,999.

Mi 10T 5G

Launched at a starting price of Rs 34,999, Mi 10T 5G will sell at Rs 24,999.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 (Review) is available at a starting price of Rs 48,999, down from Rs 54,900.

In addition, the newly launched Micromax IN 2b and RedmiBook Pro and RedmiBook e-learning Edition are now available for purchase on Flipkart.

