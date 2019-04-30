Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
Infinix Smart 3 Plus with triple rear cameras to start selling at 8 pm on Flipkart

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus is priced at Rs 6,999 and competes with the Redmi 7 and Realme C2.

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 12:52:53 IST

The Infinix Smart 3 Plus, an inexpensive smartphone which features a triple rear camera setup, is expected to go on sale for the first time today.

The smartphone which is priced as low as Rs 6,999 will be available exclusively on Flipkart for a price tag of merely Rs 6,999.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus: Features and key specifications

As far as specifications go, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus features a 6.21-inch HD+ display, which has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and comes with a dewdrop-notch to give a better screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, we spot a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC along with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which can be upgraded using a micro-SD card. Colour options include Midnight Black and Sapphire Cyan.

The optics of this budget device are handled by a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a low-light sensor whose resolution has not been revealed. The rear setup is also assisted by a dual-LED flash and it is also equipped with features like AI bokeh, AI beauty and more. On the front, we see an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Software-wise the device will run on XOS 5 based on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system. The entire setup is powered by a 3,500 mAh battery and the device features all basic connectivity options such as dual-sim, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, micro USB, GPS and a headphone jack.

