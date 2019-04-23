Tuesday, April 23, 2019Back to
Infinix Smart 3 Plus with triple-rear cameras, Helio A22 launched at Rs 6,999

Infinix Smart 3 Plus features a 6.21-inch HD+ display which has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Apr 23, 2019

A few years back owning a dual-camera smartphone could be considered a novelty. Nowadays dual-cameras has become a pre-requisite for all kinds of phones. Today, the budget audience, which could have been sceptical to invest in an expensive phone, now have the option of owning a triple-camera smartphone at a price of Rs 6,999 in the form of the Infinix Smart 3 Plus.

Infinix Smart 3 Plus.

Coming first to the specs of the device, the Infinix Smart 3 Plus features a 6.21-inch HD+ display, which has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and comes with a dewdrop-notch to give a better screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, we spot a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC along with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which can be upgraded using a micro-SD card.  Colour options include Midnight Black and Sapphire Cyan.

The optics of this budget device are handled by a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor and a low-light sensor whose resolution has not been revealed. The rear setup is also assisted by a dual-LED flash and it is also equipped with features like AI bokeh, AI beauty and more. On the front, we see an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Software-wise the device will run on XOS 5 based on the latest Android 9 Pie operating system. The entire setup is powered by a 3,500mAh battery and the device features all basic connectivity options such as dual-sim, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, micro USB, GPS and a headphone jack. The Infinix Smart 3 Plus will go on sale on Flipkart.

