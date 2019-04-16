Tuesday, April 16, 2019Back to
Infinix Smart 2 get Rs 2,000 price cut on Flipkart, to now sell from Rs 4,999 onwards

Prices of both the variants of the Infinix Smart 2 was dropped by Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000.

tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2019 13:07:08 IST

Launched back 2018, the lower variant of the Infinix Smart 2 has now become more affordable with its recent price cut. Users can now buy the smartphone for a discounted price from Flipkart.

Display colours in the Infinix Smart 2 are balanced. Tech2/ Shomik SB.

The price of the 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage variant was dropped to Rs 4,999 from its original launch price of Rs 6,999. Whereas the higher 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant got a price cut down to Rs 6,999 from Rs 7,999.

The colour variants include Bordeaux Red, City Blue, Sandstone Black and Serene Gold in both the models.

While this is a universal discount for all buyers from Flipkart, Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users can avail an additional discount of five percent. More discounts can be availed by buying with an exchange.

The Infinix Smart 2 has a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1440 pixels that comes to an aspect ratio of 18:9. It’s powered by a MediaTek MT6739 quad-core chipset running at 1.5 GHz. It comes with Android 8.1 Oreo with an overlay of XOS 3.3.0. On the rear, it has a 13 MP camera sensor whereas, on the front, there’s an 8 MP sensor. The phones have a battery capacity of 3,050 mAh. The only difference in specs between the two variants is memory and storage as mentioned above. Both the phone’s storage can be expanded to 128 GB.

